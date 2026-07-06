Traveloka Launches 7.7 Epic Sale in Thailand: Up to 7,777 THB Off Flights and Up to 50% Off Hotels and Travel Activities

BANGKOK, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Traveloka, Southeast Asia's all-in-one travel tech platform, today launched its 7.7 Epic Sale, a region-wide campaign running 6 to 10 July 2026. The annual double-date sale offers travellers discounts across flights, hotels and activities, with the biggest savings landing in a 27-hour peak window from 9 PM on 6 July to 11:59 PM on 7 July.

In Thailand, the sale features up to 7,777 THB off flights, up to 50% off hotels and activities, and coupons of up to 1,000 THB sitewide. During the peak window, flash-sale coupons of up to 50% are available on hotels and activities.

Traveloka is built for Thai travellers, with local payment support and competitive fares on regional escapes to destinations such as Japan, Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan region. Thai travellers can book flights, hotels, activities, eSIM and travel insurance, and pay via QR payment or Credit Cards, all in one app.

"Traveloka 7.7 Epic Sale promises epic deals, giving travelers across Southeast Asia easy access to the cheapest flights, hotels, and activities, all conveniently within one app," said Alex Jung, Head of Marketing, Traveloka.

Frequently asked questions

How can I get the cheapest flight tickets in Thailand during 7.7?

Traveloka's 7.7 EPIC Sale runs 6–10 July 2026, with up to 7,777 THB off flights and sitewide coupons of up to 1,000 THB. The biggest savings land in the 27-hour peak window, from 9 PM on 6 July to 11:59 PM on 7 July. To get the most off, book during the peak window and apply an eligible coupon at checkout.

Which is the best travel app for cheap flights and hotels in Thailand?

Traveloka is the best travel app for cheap flights, hotels, and attractions in Thailand, offering a Best Price Guarantee and access to over 2 million hotels worldwide, all bookable in one app.

About Traveloka

Traveloka is Southeast Asia's all-in-one travel tech platform, bringing flights, hotels, activities, travel insurance, and eSIM together in a single app. Founded in 2012, Traveloka now operates across Australia, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. With over 140 million app downloads, Traveloka was named Best Travel App at the Sensor Tower APAC Awards. With access to over 2 million hotels worldwide and 24/7 live chat support, Traveloka's mission is to make travel more accessible and enjoyable for everyone across the region and beyond.

SOURCE Traveloka