Trek-First Travel Planning Gains Momentum as Indian Travelers Seek Cooler Escapes this Summer, Reports Agoda

SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As temperatures rise this summer, Indian travelers are increasingly considering destinations that offer easy access to trekking routes and outdoor experiences. According to digital travel platform Agoda, accommodation searches for mountain destinations such as Leh, Kasol and McLeod Ganj have risen significantly compared to last year, driven largely by travelers from metro cities.

Leh, set in the Trans-Himalayan region of Ladakh, witnessed a 143% increase in searches. Home to high-altitude trekking routes including Markha Valley and Lasermo La among others, Leh appeals to adventure seekers looking for challenging terrain and unique landscapes. Searches from New Delhi and Mumbai-based travelers saw growth of 140% and 158% respectively compared to last year, and searches from Hyderabad increased by 106%.

Kasol follows closely, seeing a 126% increase in searches from India compared to the previous year. The picturesque hotspot is known for its access to trails like Kheerganga and Tosh Valley, as well as its scenic Parvati Valley location. Key cities with an increase in travel interest include New Delhi, with accommodation searches increasing by 129% year-on-year, as well as Chandigarh, which saw a 178% increase in searches.

Additionally, travelers are also showing increasing interest in McLeod Ganj and the surrounding areas, which offer trekking-focused experiences along scenic routes in the Dhauladhar range like Triund, Kareri Lake, and Indrahar Pass.

This shift reflects a broader evolution in how travelers are approaching trip planning, with outdoor accessibility becoming a primary consideration rather than an afterthought. The rise of destinations with accessibility to popular trekking trails indicates that travelers are moving beyond traditional itineraries and seeking destinations that offer immediate access to nature-based activities.

Gaurav Malik, Country Director, Indian Subcontinent & Indian Ocean Islands, Agoda said, "The decisions of India travelers today are increasingly shaped by experiences and not just the destination itself. Destinations like Leh, Kasol and McLeod Ganj are emerging as strong choices because they offer both cooler climates and immersive outdoor experiences. At Agoda, we are making it easier for travelers to discover and plan these getaways with a wide range of accommodation options, great value deals and a seamless booking experience."

Through its platform, Agoda enables travelers to plan their journeys seamlessly with access to over 6 million holiday properties worldwide, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, all available in one place. Travelers looking to explore mountain escapes and nature-focused destinations can discover and book their trips easily through Agoda's website and mobile app.

SOURCE Agoda