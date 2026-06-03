Trina Storage Signs 160 MWh Utility-Scale Energy Storage Project in Kyushu, Japan

TOKYO, June 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trina Storage, the energy storage business unit of Trinasolar, has signed a contract for a 160 MWh ultra-high voltage battery energy storage project in the Kyushu region of Japan. The project is scheduled for delivery within 2026, with COD expected in 2027.

The project will utilize Elementa 2, Trina Storage's utility-scale battery energy storage system with a typical system capacity of 5MWh per unit. The system is built on Trina Storage's in-house lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, including 314 Ah high-capacity cells, designed to support long-duration performance and operational stability.

Elementa 2 has been developed to meet stringent safety and compliance requirements in markets such as Japan. The system has obtained JIS8715-2R fire spread certification, addressing key regulatory requirements for fire safety and system integrity in grid-connected energy storage installations. These include fire propagation prevention, system-level safety validation, and compliance with Japan's high-voltage grid connection standards.

The project will be delivered by Trina Storage's Japan team supported by the company's global engineering and system integration teams, providing support across the full project lifecycle, including technical consultation, system configuration, delivery coordination, and after-sales service. This delivery model enables alignment with local regulatory requirements, grid interconnection procedures, and project execution standards in Japan through a dedicated local team.

"Japan's energy market is undergoing rapid change as renewable energy penetration increases, particularly in regions such as Kyushu," said Li Na, General Manager of Trinasolar Japan. "Grid-scale energy storage is becoming an essential component in maintaining system stability. Trina Storage supports this transition by providing solutions designed for Japan's regulatory environment and grid conditions, together with local project execution capabilities."

In parallel, Trina Storage continues to develop solutions tailored to Japan's deployment conditions. At the recently concluded PV EXPO 2026, Dr. Leo Zhao, Head of Energy Storage, Trinasolar Asia Pacific, presented the world debut of Elementa 3 Flex, a compact utility-scale system with approximately 1.56 MWh capacity, designed for transport and site constraints in Japan. The system features a footprint of around 5 m², transport weight of approximately 13 tonnes compatible with standard trucking, and low-noise operation (≤65 dB), supporting deployment in space-constrained and suburban environments.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.