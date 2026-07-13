Trinasolar Powers 37MW RASLAG 4 Solar Project in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global smart photovoltaic and energy storage solutions provider, has supplied over 55,000 solar modules for the 37MW RASLAG 4 Solar Power Plant in Pampanga, Philippines, reinforcing its role in supporting utility-scale solar deployment across the Philippines and Southeast Asia.

Credit: Raslag Corp

Developed by RASLAG Corp., a Philippine solar power producer listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, RASLAG 4 is rated at 36.65-megawatt peak (MWp) and has been operational since October 2024. The project recently obtained its Certificate of Compliance from the Energy Regulatory Commission, confirming its status as a compliant operating renewable energy generation facility in the Philippines.

RASLAG 4 is expected to generate approximately 48 gigawatt-hours (GWh) of electricity annually in 2026 and 2027. This is enough to power around 20,000 households each year and displace approximately 34,000 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually.

Reyland Benjamin Nepomuceno, Chief Strategy Officer of RASLAG Corp., said, "RASLAG 4 marks another step in our work to expand homegrown renewable energy capacity and help meet the Philippines' growing power demand. Connected to the 69-kilovolt transmission line of the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines, the project adds clean power capacity to the country's grid. For a project of this scale, we needed solar modules backed by proven technology, dependable supply, and utility-scale project experience. Trinasolar brought these strengths to RASLAG 4, supporting our efforts to bring more renewable power to Filipino communities."

Elva Wang, Group Director for Southeast Asia at Trinasolar, said, "Trinasolar is proud to be part of RASLAG 4, which adds reliable renewable energy to the Philippines' power grid. The Philippines is an important market for Trinasolar, where we have worked with partners since 2013 to support utility-scale solar deployment. As power demand continues to grow, we will continue supporting the market with solar and energy storage solutions that strengthen the country's clean energy infrastructure."

About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar is a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions. The company delivers PV modules, energy storage solutions, trackers and smart energy solutions for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications. Trinasolar operates in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. Through continuous technology innovation and global manufacturing capabilities, the company supports the expansion of renewable energy and the transition to a net-zero future.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.