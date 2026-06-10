Trinasolar and Ecohope Solar Sign 600MW MoU to Distribute Latest Vertex G3 Modules Across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa

SHANGHAI, June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart PV and energy storage solutions, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Ecohope Solar, a global PV and ESS solutions provider with offices in China, Thailand and the UAE. The MoU was signed at SNEC PV Power Expo in Shanghai, one of the world's largest solar industry exhibitions.

Trinasolar and Ecohope Solar Signed a 600MW MoU to distribute Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 at SNEC in Shanghai

Under the MoU, Ecohope Solar intends to purchase and distribute 600MW of Trinasolar's latest Vertex N G3 and Vertex S+ G3 modules over three years. The cooperation will support residential and commercial solar projects across Southeast Asia, with Thailand as a key market, and across the wider Middle East and Africa, with the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) as a key focus region.

Powered by Trinasolar's latest n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, the Vertex N G3 modules offer high power output of up to 760W, high efficiency of up to 24.5% and strong bifacial performance for high-power commercial, industrial and utility-scale applications. Its low-voltage design enables more power per string and greater energy density, helping reduce balance-of-system (BOS) requirements and lower levelised cost of electricity (LCOE).

Vertex S+ G3 applies the same technology in a compact, durable dual-glass format for residential and commercial rooftops, supporting higher output from limited roof space.

Henry Yuan, Founder and CEO of Ecohope Solar, said: "Customers across our markets are under pressure to deliver stronger project returns from every installation. The Vertex G3 portfolio gives us access to high-output, reliable module technology that supports better system design and long-term value. This cooperation strengthens our ability to serve customers across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and Africa with solutions that match real market requirements."

Todd Li, President of Trinasolar Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, said: "Ecohope Solar has a strong regional footprint across PV and energy storage, making it a relevant partner as customers move toward more integrated energy solutions. Through this MoU, we are expanding access to Trinasolar's latest i-TOPCon Ultra module portfolio while laying the groundwork for potential cooperation across PV and storage solutions."

The MoU reflects Trinasolar's ability to support partners across complex regional markets with global technology, manufacturing and local service capabilities, helping customers access high-efficiency modules and energy storage solutions as project requirements evolve.

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About Trinasolar

Founded in 1997, Trinasolar is a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions. The company delivers PV modules, energy storage solutions, trackers and smart energy solutions for utility-scale, commercial and industrial, and residential applications. Trinasolar operates in more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. Through continuous technology innovation and global manufacturing capabilities, the company supports the expansion of renewable energy and the transition to a net-zero future.

About NEXSOLAR

NEXSOLAR is a Thailand-based solar distribution and energy solutions company and a wholly owned subsidiary of ECOHOPE New Energy Group. The company focuses on the distribution of premium photovoltaic modules, inverters, and energy storage products, while also providing integrated solar&storage solutions for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. Supported by a 3,000-square-meter warehouse in Bangkok and a professional local service team, NEXSOLAR delivers efficient logistics, technical support, and customized energy solutions to customers across Thailand. Through ECOHOPE's global network and extensive experience in renewable energy deployment, NEXSOLAR is helping drive the transition toward a cleaner and more sustainable energy future in Southeast Asia.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.