Trinasolar Introduces Vertex N G3 Module to South Korea, Supporting High-Efficiency and Bankable Solar Deployment

SEOUL, South Korea, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart solar and energy storage solutions, has introduced its latest high-power module, the Vertex N G3, to the South Korea market. The module leverages Trinasolar's advanced n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, delivering a maximum power output of 760W.

The Vertex N G3 module leverages Trinasolar’s advanced n-type i-TOPCon Ultra technology, delivering a maximum power output of 760W.

South Korea's solar sector is shaped by land constraints, grid considerations, and a continued focus on improving project returns. As project conditions become more complex, developers are placing greater emphasis on maximizing energy yield per installation area while ensuring long-term system performance and investment stability.

The Vertex N G3 is designed to support these requirements through system-level performance improvements. Its optimized voltage-to-current ratio enables higher string power with fewer modules, supporting more efficient system design and reducing balance of system (BOS) costs. The module also features bifaciality of up to 85±5%, enabling an additional 10–20% energy generation depending on site conditions, further improving overall system yield.

With low linear degradation of 0.35% and stable temperature performance, the module supports consistent energy output over time, which is critical for projects operating under Korea's seasonal temperature variation. It is engineered for durability in humid and coastal environments commonly found across the country, helping to maintain performance in long-term deployments. The module also is compatible with mainstream tracking systems. These characteristics contribute to lower levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and improved long-term project performance.

Backed by a 30-year power output warranty, the Vertex N G3 is supported by Trinasolar's established bankability credentials. The company has achieved a 100% bankability rating in BloombergNEF's 2025 PV Module Bankability Survey for the eighth time, reflecting consistent confidence from global financial institutions, independent power producers, and EPC contractors. This provides a strong foundation for project financing and long-term asset performance.

"In South Korea, delivering high-efficiency systems within constrained site conditions requires both strong product performance and local execution," said Li Na, President of Korea, Trinasolar Asia Pacific. "The Vertex N G3 brings the latest TOPCon technology to the market, backed by our Korea-based team providing technical and after-sales support."

The Vertex N G3 will be available in South Korea by the end of the year for utility-scale and commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.