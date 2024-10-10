Trinasolar Partners with Kiwi Solar and Trilect to Launch Waikato, New Zealand's First Agrivoltaics Project

AUCKLAND, New Zealand , Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, a global leader in smart photovoltaic (PV) and energy storage solutions has joined forces with Kiwi Solar and Trilect to launch Waikato's first-ever agrivoltaics project and marking Trinasolar's third foray into dual use agricultural and solar farming in New Zealand.

Aerial view of Kiwi Solar and Trilect's Solar Farm in Waikato New Zealand, featuring Trinasolar's Vertex N 720W Modules

Set across 6.5 hectares of land, the new solar farm is equipped with 5,740 modules, featuring Trinasolar's cutting-edge Vertex N 720W series modules (NEG21C.20), maximising on both power and efficiency via its best-in-class 700W+ power and 22.5% efficiency. The solar farm is set to generate approximately 6,000 MWh of clean energy annually—enough to power around 800 local homes.

Beyond energy production, the project introduces a pioneering approach to land use by allowing the landowner to continue agricultural activities, such as sheep grazing, beneath the PV modules. This dual-purpose land use not only optimises land value but also supports additional income streams in rural locations, benefiting the entire community.

"At Trinasolar, we are committed to driving innovation and sustainability in the energy sector," said Edison Zhou, Head of Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands at Trinasolar Asia Pacific.

"Our partnership with Kiwi Solar and Trilect on Waikato's first agrivoltaics project highlights the demonstrated expertise and on ground support we bring to every project. With a large-scale project such as this, quality and reliability are at the fore for any provider choosing hardware. With an industry-leading 30-year product warranty, our modules combine state-of-the-art technology like n-type i-TOPCon and 210mm, engineered for durability and peak performance. We remain dedicated to providing ongoing support to ensure long-term success."

Andrew Beckett, Founder of Kiwi Solar, highlights the transformative potential of combining solar energy with traditional agriculture. "This project goes beyond generating clean energy; it's about creating a sustainable future," said Beckett. "By integrating solar power with agriculture, we're optimizing land use and enhancing the economic growth of the Waikato region. We're also providing landowners with new revenue streams while contributing to New Zealand's clean energy goals."

"As renewable energy is still a growing sector in New Zealand, Trinasolar's knowledge and support throughout the process was invaluable, and this project is living proof that agrivoltaics can and does offer the best of both worlds."

With only about 500 MW of solar capacity currently installed in the country, the potential for growth is immense. As New Zealand works out how exactly it will reach its goal of 100 per cent renewable energy, projects like this one are crucial to sustaining New Zealand's clean energy future.

"This initiative highlights the importance of embracing renewable energy in New Zealand," added Beckett. "As one of the last developed countries to fully embrace solar, we're proud to be at the forefront of this transition. The subsidy-free nature of this project proves that solar energy is a viable and necessary addition to our national energy strategy."

SOURCE Trina Solar Energy Development Pte. Ltd.