Tuborg Ushers in a New Era with "Why You Have To Follow The Norms" Campaign

As Gen Z increasingly values self-expression and individuality, Tuborg continues to evolve its brand to remain culturally relevant and distinctive. In line with Carlsberg Group's ambition to strengthen its global beer portfolio, the brand unveils a refreshed identity—featuring a bold, dynamic design that enhances its energy and modern appeal, while staying true to its iconic heritage.

Rooted in Tuborg's long-standing association with music, creativity, and vibrant social experiences, the campaign positions the brand as a bold and energetic choice for the next generation of beer drinkers.

As part of this strategy, Tuborg has partnered with internationally renowned Korean American artist Jay Park as its new brand ambassador in Asia. A cross-cultural music icon spanning K-pop, hip-hop, and R&B, Jay Park is widely recognised among Gen Z and embodies a deep-rooted connection to music and hip-hop culture. His journey from breaking away from conventional idol pathways to establishing himself as an independent artist and entrepreneur perfectly reflects Tuborg's "Why You Have To Follow The Norms" ethos. His influence across music, fashion, and dance makes him an ideal ambassador to bring the campaign to life.

Beyond his extensive music career and recent tours across Asia, Jay Park's role as a mentor on leading programmes such as Street Dance of China and The Rap of China underscores his cultural impact across the region. His ethos of self-expression and challenging norms aligns seamlessly with Tuborg's DNA, reinforcing the idea that authenticity is key.

At the heart of its collaboration with Jay Park, "Why You Have To Follow The Norms?" carries a meaningful message that resonates deeply with today's generation. The campaign reflects the pressures, expectations, and social norms that many Gen Z consumers face in their daily lives—factors that can often limit self-expression and prevent them from fully embracing their potential. Through this campaign, Tuborg encourages young people to challenge those constraints, break free from outdated expectations, and have the confidence to follow their own path. At its core, "Why You Have To Follow The Norms?" is a celebration of individuality, freedom, and the courage to step outside the box, empowering Gen Z to enjoy life to the fullest and become the best version of themselves.

As part of the campaign, Tuborg has reimagined its can design to reflect the bold and rebellious creative direction – "new fit, same pop." The new packaging incorporates a progressive design language inspired by dynamic rhythms, while leveling up colour contrast and refining the label. The brand's iconic "Clockman" symbol is highlighted to enhance recognition and consistency—bringing the "Why You Have To Follow The Norms" mindset to life through striking, electro-inspired interpretations of Tuborg's signature green and blue.

In parallel, the bottle format challenges traditional conventions with an enhanced pull-tab opening system, delivering a seamless "open whenever you feel like it" experience. This feature aligns with a more spontaneous lifestyle, reinforcing Tuborg's free-spirited attitude while further elevating product appeal among modern, experience-driven consumers.

Jeff Chong, Director, International Premium Brands, Carlsberg Asia says, "This revamp goes beyond an update to our ambassador or product design—it represents a broader evolution of Tuborg as a brand. As consumer expectations shift from functional benefits to values and cultural relevance, 'Why You Have To Follow The Norms' serves as a powerful extension of our identity. Partnering with Jay Park amplifies Tuborg's bold, optimistic energy and enables us to connect more effectively with today's generation."

Daniel Thomas Grass, Senior Director, Marketing of Carlsberg Vietnam says, "Music has always been at the heart of Tuborg's DNA, making our collaboration with global brand ambassador Jay Park a natural extension of what the brand stands for. Through this partnership and a series of bold, high-energy experiences, we hope to connect with Gen Z in authentic ways and inspire them to embrace their individuality, express themselves freely, and celebrate what makes them unique.

The campaign kicked off with the K-PULSE concert, where Jay Park's high-energy performance set the tone—perfectly reflecting culture-led activations."

The campaign has been rolled out across China, Vietnam and Myanmar through market-specific activations at the intersection of music, fashion, and community. In China, Tuborg amplified the campaign through KOL engagement and UGC-driven formats—encouraging audiences to express "Why You Have To Follow The Norms" in their own way. In Vietnam, high-energy TikTok challenges and freestyle-led content empowered bold, personal interpretations of the brand message.

Across markets, tailored execution, immersive experiences, and socially led storytelling work in tandem with KOLs and consumer UGC to drive authentic engagement and organic amplification.

About Carlsberg Asia

Established in 1847 by brewer J.C. Jacobsen, the Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an attractive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands. With over 37,000 employees, and with a presence in more than 125 markets, the Group has a purpose of brewing for a better today and tomorrow Doing business responsibly and sustainably supports that purpose – and drives the efforts to deliver value for shareholders and society.

Carlsberg Asia is a dynamic and diverse region comprising 8 operating markets: Cambodia, China, Hong Kong S.A.R., Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Singapore and Vietnam. Altogether we have 34 breweries and some 12,000 employees spreading across the Asian markets. The Asia Regional Office is based in Hong Kong.

About Tuborg

Tuborg is a vibrant, unconventional and imaginative beer brand born in Copenhagen in 1880. With the motto "Stagnation is Decline" cast above its original brewery door, Tuborg has always embraced progress and motion, setting the rhythm for generations of experience seekers. As the "social drummer," Tuborg supports youth culture, music and spontaneous self-expression, offering a canvas for creativity and exploration. Known for its crisp, smooth taste and balanced bitterness, Tuborg is sold in over 80 countries and recognised as one of the world's top 10 premium beer brands. It has been shaped into a stylish beer brand for young consumers around the world.

SOURCE Carlsberg Asia