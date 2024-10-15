Turpan, Xinjiang: Electric bright world Irrigation Project Heritage

TURPAN, China, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 15, the staff of State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company came to the Karez scenic spot in Turpan City, Xinjiang province, to carry out a special tour of electrical equipment.

In September this year, the Qanats in Turpan, Xinjiang, known as the "Great Wall of groundwater", were selected into the 2024 (11th batch) World Irrigation Project Heritage List.

State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company adheres to the concept of green development, actively promotes the transformation and upgrading of the power grid, and builds an all-electric scenic spot. The company tailor-made charging pile access scheme for the Karez scenic spot to ensure that the charging pile in the scenic spot is completed and put into operation on schedule, so that the historic site can shine.

It is reported that in recent years, the company combined with the layout of Xinjiang cultural and tourism industry, accurate planning of power grid upgrading, a total investment of 6 million yuan to transform 16 kilometers of lines around the Kanat scenic spot, 320 bases of poles and towers, replacement, new installation of 20 transformers and 20 taping boxes, distribution automation coverage rate of 100%, providing solid power support for this world irrigation project heritage.

Since the in-depth implementation of the strategy of cultural enrichment and tourism in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company has continuously focused on the development and construction of the "nine industrial clusters" in the autonomous region, increased the construction of infrastructure such as charging piles, optimized the level of power supply service and the environment of cultural tourism, and made the world irrigation engineering heritage breathe new life in the inheritance.

SOURCE State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company