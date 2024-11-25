Turpan, Xinjiang: Powering the Flourishing "Heat Economy" with Electricity

TURPAN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25th, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company completed the installation of 63 new energy vehicle charging stations for the Turpan CCCC Huoyanshan Vehicle Inspection Company, facilitating high-temperature testing for new energy vehicles. In recent years, Turpan has utilized its unique climatic conditions and solar-thermal resources to focus on developing its "heat economy." Industries such as material dry heat exposure testing and hot climate vehicle testing have rapidly expanded, making it a preferred location for numerous manufacturers conducting hot climate tests.

The new energy vehicle testing center spans 11,000 mu (approximately 1,833 acres) with a total investment of 1.46 billion yuan. It has the capacity to accommodate over 1,000 vehicle tests at a time and conducts more than 20 testing projects. This center serves as a vital service platform for new energy vehicle technological innovation, research and development, testing, and certification across the nation. It is also the only third-party high-temperature testing facility in China.

In recent years, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company has proactively ensured a reliable power supply to support these operations. It has installed a total of 120 new energy charging stations and regularly inspects more than 1,000 instances of the testing center's main office building, custom repair workshops for automotive companies, and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. The company thoroughly reviews operational data for the charging stations, inspects the surrounding lines and distribution equipment of the test site, inquires about the companies' electricity safety needs and feedback, and actively assists in eliminating potential electrical safety hazards to ensure the safe and reliable execution of new energy vehicle high-temperature tests.

