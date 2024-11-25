Turpan, Xinjiang: Seven New Energy Stations Achieve "All-Green Power" Operations

TURPAN, China, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 25th, SPIC Xinjiang Energy Chemical Group's subsidiary, Xinjiang Jiaze Power Generation Co., Ltd., along with Turpan Huabei Tenghui Photovoltaic Power Co., Ltd., and five other wind and photovoltaic energy stations, accomplished full green energy operation. This was achieved by purchasing 6,035 green certificates, attributing green properties to 603.5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity supplied to the grid, thus realizing a "use green power to generate green power" model and ensuring comprehensive green energy use at these new energy stations.

The "Green Electricity Certificate," commonly known as a "green certificate," is the only official document in China that certifies the environmental attributes of renewable energy generation. It is also the exclusive proof of renewable energy electricity production and consumption. Utilizing green certificates to facilitate fully green operations at new energy stations is an essential strategy to promote the consumption of green, renewable energy.

Since the launch of the green electricity and green certificate market, the State Grid Turpan Power Supply Company has been vigorously promoting green electricity trading and the multi-scenario supply of green certificates. These initiatives have rapidly expanded the adoption of green certificates and related services across Xinjiang, fostering the development of a new type of electricity system predominantly powered by renewable sources. Currently, Xinjiang ranks among the top regions nationwide in terms of new energy installed capacity, expected to reach 89 million kilowatts by year-end.

