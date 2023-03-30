TÜV Rheinland and TUHU Car Inc. Jointly Hold China-mark Certificate Awarding Ceremony, Supporting 15 Tire Types to Enhance Consumer Experience

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 29th, 2023, TÜV Rheinland Greater China, an international independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, and TUHU Car Inc. jointly held a certificate awarding ceremony in Shanghai, issuing Tire Performance China-mark certificates for 15 products from 10 well-known tire brands at home and abroad. The ceremony was attended by Dr. Matthias Schubert, Executive Vice President of Mobility at TÜV Rheinland, Huang Yuxin, Vice President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Mobility, Wang Huibo, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Qingdao, Chen Min, Founder and CEO of TUHU Car Inc., Hu Xiaodong, President of TUHU Car Inc., Shi Yifeng, Secretary-General of China Rubber Industry Association Tyre Branch, Liang Rongliang, Director of Commercial Vehicle Department at CATARC Tianjin, and the leaders of tire brands such as Continental, Goodyear, and Tordner.

"Building on our project experience and technical resources in tire products, TÜV Rheinland and TUHU Car Inc. jointly launched the Tire Performance Evaluation Certification Scheme in 2022," remarked Dr. Matthias Schubert. "Over the course of nearly a year, the project has produced results in phases. In the future, we will further strengthen our cooperation to provide comprehensive technical support for tire brands to improve the quality and safety of their products, promoting the standardized and sustainable development of the tire industry."

Hu Xiaodong stated:"As the first consumer-oriented professional evaluation certification scheme for tire performance in China, this caters to consumers' personalized preferences. The scheme aims to make tire purchase a more worry-free experience while providing high-quality and standardized services that match their needs. The issuance of a new round of certificates marks a new beginning both for the improvement of services and our deepening cooperation with TÜV Rheinland. We will continue to strive to provide the highest-quality car maintenance services to Chinese car owners."

With TUHU Car Inc.'s insights into the personalized preferences of consumers and TÜV Rheinland's professional experience in tire testing and certification as foundation, the Tire Performance Evaluation Certification Scheme prioritizes the six areas of tire product performance that most concern consumers, namely Brake Safety, Fuel Saving, Low Noise, Vibration Absorption, Handling Stability, and Tire Sturdiness, testing each different aspect of tire performance objectively and fairly with evaluation weightings for the different aspects based on standardized criteria.

Conducted strictly in accordance with TÜV Rheinland's 2PfG standards, all tests of the 15 tire products under ten brands were completed by multiple evaluators in actual vehicle testing facilities and national laboratories in China to ensure that the testing was done professionally and fairly. With the certified products having been awarded China-mark certificates, the manufacturers can print the China-mark on the tire label. By simply scanning the QR code on the mark, consumers can learn about the testing requirements, testing results, and product characteristics, facilitating their purchase choice with professional guidance.

Shi Yifeng said, "TÜV Rheinland tests tire products in a transparent, fair, impartial, and professional manner jointly with TUHU Car Inc. as third-party entities, serving consumers by helping them acquire a more objective and profound understanding of tire performance so that they can purchase tire products with trust and clarity. This cooperation is a very positive and innovative practice, establishing a new image of professional and authoritative service providers. It also brings a new direction and new vitality to the service field."

Liang Rongliang said, "In this project, CATARC Tianjin participated in every step of the project, including the pre-discussion for TÜV Rheinland's 2PfG standard formulation, providing testing support throughout the project. The collaboration between TÜV Rheinland and TUHU Car Inc. is a successful initiative, as their evaluation certification scheme helps consumers make a more informed decision choosing the product that can best meet their needs."

The China-mark is a voluntary product certification that complies with the demands of the Chinese market, aiming to support companies in pursuing superior quality and boosting their brands domestically. Products can be certified according to higher domestic and international standards, and possession of the test mark indicates that the product is more outstanding in terms of corresponding safety, quality, or performance. Based on its century-plus technology accumulation in automotive testing and certification, TÜV Rheinland has developed solutions in the automotive industry that cover every key point in the industrial chain. Deeply engaged in the testing, inspection and certification of Chinese tire products for nearly 20 years, TÜV Rheinland has steadfastly kept abreast of trends and been committed to collaborating with partners, promoting technological innovation among tire companies to provide consumers with products of ever higher quality and performance.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China