TÜV Rheinland Awards ISO 14064 and ISO 14067 Verification Statements to Lee Kee Group

HONG KONG, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong, an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, awarded ISO 14064 verification statements to Lee Kee Group for their comprehensive efforts in managing and reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across their operations. Additionally, the Group received ISO 14067 verification for their two zinc alloy products, Mastercast (MC3) and Genesis (GZ5).

Cheng Ka Ho, General Manager of Business Development at Lee Kee Group, stated, "Lee Kee Group shouldered the leading position in the metals industry and recognizes our responsibility to drive higher standards of sustainability performance. We are proud to champion initiatives that further sustainability throughout our operations and across the value chain. Our focus on innovation and sustainability elevates Lee Kee Group to a new level of governance. As an industry leader located upstream in the metals value chain, our production of zinc alloy is interwoven with everyday necessities. Therefore, it is crucial that we anticipate regulatory requirements and stay ahead of the curve. We believed small changes could bring big impact to building a better future together."

"We are honored to partner with Lee Kee Group on their sustainability journey," said Limao Tian, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong. "Their achievement of ISO 14064 and ISO 14067 verification demonstrates a clear commitment to reducing environmental impact and leading the industry by example, while aligning with global best practices in GHG management and product sustainability."

The ISO 14064 standard provides organizations with a framework for quantifying, monitoring, and reporting their GHG emissions, a critical aspect of corporate sustainability. The ISO 14067 standard, which focuses on the carbon footprint of products, was awarded to two of the Group's key products. This verification underscores their dedication to not only managing their operational emissions but also ensuring that their products meet the highest environmental standards.

As an internationally recognized and independent testing service provider, TÜV Rheinland has over 15 years of extensive experience in energy conservation, environmental protection, and low-carbon emission reduction. It is an authorized and recognized greenhouse gas verification body by the German Accreditation Body (DAkkS), the European Union Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS), the German Emissions Trading Authority (DEHSt), and the Taiwan Accreditation Foundation (TAF). Our experts bring many years of experience across a wide range of industries, making us highly qualified to support clients in enhancing their ecological sustainability.

