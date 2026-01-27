HONG KONG, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TÜV Rheinland Greater China, an international independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, awarded the Zero Waste to Landfill (ZWTL) Management System Certificate to SHEIN. Representatives from both parties attended the certificate presentation ceremony, including Lucas Liu Warehousing Operations Director of SHEIN and Vincent Chen, General Manager of Customized Solutions and Corporate Sustainability Services, TÜV Rheinland Greater China.

TÜV Rheinland Awards Zero Waste to Landfill Management System Certificate to 15 SHEIN Sites

Against the backdrop of global sustainable development, zero waste to landfill has become an important topic for enterprises to fulfill environmental responsibilities and promote green transformation. An increasing number of organizations are setting waste reduction and zero landfill as key sustainability objectives. The assessment covered SHEIN's implementation of waste management measures across the waste life cycle, including source reduction, reuse and recycling.

The Zero Waste to Landfill Management System evaluates an organization's waste management performance from two dimensions: management processes and quantitative performance indicators. Based on an existing ISO 14001 Environmental Management System, enterprises can further optimize waste management modules and promote the development of "zero-waste Unit." This approach may support cost optimization while enhancing ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) performance and long-term sustainability competitiveness.

During this project, TÜV Rheinland conducted an assessment through a combination of document review, personnel interviews and on-site inspections, covering 15 sites operated by SHEIN. The assessment focused on verifying the adequacy, conformity and effectiveness of the management system implementation, reviewing the completeness and accuracy of waste data, and calculating the waste diversion rate. Following a comprehensive evaluation, all 15 sites were meeting the requirements of the Zero Waste to Landfill Management System under a group assessment approach.

Lucas Liu stated "Sustainability is one of SHEIN's core strategic priorities. As the global fashion industry accelerates toward sustainable development, waste and pollution reduction, the low-carbon and intelligent upgrading of supply chains has become both an industry consensus and a source of core competitiveness. As a global online retailer of fashion and lifestyle products, SHEIN has achieved notable improvements in energy efficiency and carbon reduction across key hubs such as warehousing and logistics. This certification represents professional recognition of our sustainability practices. Going forward, we look forward to further deepening cooperation with TÜV Rheinland to jointly explore innovative pathways for sustainable development in the fashion industry."

Vincent Chen commented:

"This certification reflects the outcome of the assessment conducted in accordance with the Zero Waste to Landfill Management System requirements. TÜV Rheinland is committed to supporting green transformation across industries and has developed the Zero Waste to Landfill Management System to provide enterprises with a scientific, rigorous and practical framework. In the future, TÜV Rheinland will continue to work closely with more enterprises to promote carbon reduction through improved waste management and advance resource recovery, supporting enterprises in improving waste management practices in line with pollution reduction and carbon mitigation objectives."

The Zero Waste to Landfill Management System developed by TÜV Rheinland in alignment with China's national 'Zero-Waste City' initiative, follows a management system framework and the PDCA (Plan-Do-Check-Act) methodology. To date, more than 80 factories across industries including beverages, food, pharmaceuticals, sportswear, electronics, automotive and home appliances have successfully completed this assessment.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China