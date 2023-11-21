TÜV Rheinland Designated as Omani Energy Efficiency Notified Body for Refrigerators, Washing Machines and Water Heaters

HONG KONG, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Hong Kong, an international independent third-party testing, inspection and certification organization, has been designated by Oman's Directorate General for Standards and Metrology (DGSM) as a Notified Body for Energy Efficiency Labeling for Refrigerators, Washing Machines, and Water Heaters providing technical approval and registration services to manufacturers and importers. This expansion of our authorization builds upon our existing accreditation obtained in 2019 as a technical approval body for air conditioners exported to Oman, further extending TÜV Rheinland's portfolio of sustainability services certifying the energy efficiency of a wide range of home appliances for various markets worldwide.

The DGSM, as an entity under the Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Investment Promotion of the Sultanate of Oman, published in June 2023 the list of products for phase two of the Omani Conformity Scheme. Corresponding energy efficiency regulations for newly added products are energy efficiency and labeling requirements for electric washing machines (OS 1651/2022), electric storage-type water heaters (OS 1652/2022) and refrigerators and freezers (OS 1653/2022).

The program aims to provide consumers with information on the energy efficiency of various products so that they can make informed choices and contribute to energy conservation efforts. In the future, relevant products intended to be exported to Oman must pass tests and prove that their energy efficiency performance meets the minimum standard requirements before they can apply for registration and obtain the Omani Energy Efficiency Label.

In the past three years, Oman's market demand for refrigerators, washing machines, and water heaters has shown a positive growth trend. According to market research, the Oman home appliance market is expected to achieve a compound annual growth rate of more than 6% between 2023-2028.

TÜV Rheinland's commitment to providing comprehensive market access solutions extends beyond energy efficiency evaluations. We are also recognized as a conformity assessment body for Gulf G-mark, Saudi Arabia SALEEM (Saber), UAE ECAS and Kuwait KUCAS TIR schemes, as well as the Oman Low Voltage appliances regulation and Bahrain Energy Efficiency Labeling. We aim to support manufacturers in navigating regulatory requirements and ensuring their products meet the necessary standards for export to the Middle East market.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China