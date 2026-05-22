SHENZHEN, China, May 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, TÜV Rheinland Greater China (hereinafter "TÜV Rheinland"), an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, issued a verification statement to Hypershell Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter "Hypershell") for its new Hypershell X Series consumer exoskeletons (including models Pro S, Max S, and Ultra S). This marks the series as the world's first end-to-end integrated consumer exoskeleton to receive TÜV Rheinland verification for both assistance response time and human-machine synchronization. Fan Xuanhe, Chief Product Officer of Hypershell, Sven-Olaf Steinke, General Manager of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical, and Sommy Chen, General Manager of TÜV Rheinland Greater China Electrical, attended the statement handover ceremony.

TÜV Rheinland Issues Verification Statement for the New Hypershell X Series, Marking Breakthroughs in Exoskeleton Response Time and Human-Machine Synchronization

The verification project focused on assistance response time and gait synchronization between the user and the exoskeleton in real-world movement scenarios. The testing prioritized two primary aspects: First, Response Time assessed the exoskeleton's ability to accurately detect real-time changes in movement, such as initiation, termination, or locomotor transitions and promptly deliver the appropriate level of power assistance; Second, Human-Machine Synchronization evaluated how seamlessly the device adapted to the user's natural movement rhythm to ensure a fluid, coordinated, and unobstructed walking pattern. TÜV Rheinland conducted a comprehensive evaluation across three primary dimensions:

Assistance Response Time: This dimension evaluated the time required for the exoskeleton to respond to changes in human movement and provide corresponding assistance during different movement scenarios. Test results showed that the New Hypershell X Series achieved a response time as fast as 0.31 seconds, representing a 64.5% reduction in response time compared to the previous generation.

Human-Machine synchronization: By comparing gait performance with and without the exoskeleton across various representative task scenarios, the evaluation analyzed the alignment between the device and the user's natural movement rhythm and gait characteristics. The results showed that the new Hypershell X Series achieved 97.5% gait synchronization across varied terrains, indicating that the device effectively followed the user's movement rhythm and supported a natural, coordinated motion experience.

Subjective User Experience: In addition to objective measurements, the verification incorporated subjective feedback from users during actual wearing and use. The assessment focused on the timeliness of assistance and the smoothness and naturalness of movement, providing a comprehensive assessment of the product's performance in real-world applications.

The successful verification of Hypershell's consumer exoskeleton demonstrates its performance capabilities in core technical metrics, establishing the company's position in the global market. Furthermore, by leveraging TÜV Rheinland's innovative Human Factors Engineering evaluation system, this project establishes a new paradigm for integrated "human-machine system" assessments, shifting the industry's focus from purely technical parameters to high-quality, user-centric market applications.

Fan Xuanhe stated: "We are honored to receive this verification statement from TÜV Rheinland. The New Hypershell X Series adopts an industry-leading end-to-end motion control algorithm designed to enhance key user experiences such as exoskeleton responsiveness and human-machine coordination. This verification not only recognizes the performance of our products, but also affirms our commitment to continuous innovation. As a pioneer in the industry, we will continue to take a user-centered approach to product development, creating exoskeletons designed for diverse real-world scenarios and bringing intelligent exoskeleton technology to more people around the world."

Sommy Chen added: "This verification for Hypershell represents another significant practice of TÜV Rheinland in the field of human factors engineering and consumer robotics. As a leader in robotics testing and certification standards, we provide independent and professional services to help companies refine product performance and enhancing market competitiveness. Moving forward, we will continue to collaborate with innovative tech enterprises to promote the standardized and high-quality international development of the consumer robotics industry."

With extensive experience in robotics testing and certification, alongside a profound understanding of technical requirements for robot units and diverse application scenarios, TÜV Rheinland provides manufacturers with customized solutions. Its comprehensive services cover testing and certification across multiple dimensions, including AI regulations, electrical safety, mechanical safety, wireless communication, electromagnetic compatibility (EMC), functional safety, cybersecurity, and chemical safety, helping enterprises enhance product performance, safety, and market trust.

About Hypershell

Founded in 2021, Hypershell is a world-leading exoskeleton company focused on empowering human exploration. Its intelligent exoskeletons adapt in real time to terrain, activity, and intention, making movement lighter and more natural. With certified performance and tens of thousands of units sold across 70+ countries, Hypershell enhances, not replaces, human ability – shaping a future where wearable robotics become as essential as backpacks for exploration, work, and play.

SOURCE TUV Rheinland Greater China