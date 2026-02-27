GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland Greater China (hereinafter referred to as "TÜV Rheinland"), an international independent third-party testing, inspection, and certification organization, has signed a project cooperation agreement with the Guangzhou Huangpu District Government. The agreement announces the investment in constructing the TÜV Rheinland GBA (Guangdong) Operation Center in the Guangzhou Development Zone.

TÜV Rheinland Signs Cooperation Agreement with Guangzhou Huangpu District Government to Establish GBA (Guangdong) Operation Center

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from both parties, including Xian Yinsong, Mayor of Huangpu District, Guangzhou; Chen Chao, Secretary-General of the Management Committee of Guangzhou Development Zone; Xia Bo, President of TÜV Rheinland Greater China; Richard Wang, General Manager of the TÜV Rheinland Greater China Government Relations; and Geoffy Yin, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland Guangdong.

The TÜV Rheinland GBA (Guangdong) Operation Center project involves a total investment of approximately RMB 150 million and a planned construction area of about 20,000 square meters. It will establish a one-stop testing and certification technical service platform, R&D center, and capability center. The facility will include comprehensive testing laboratories for new energy vehicles and intelligent connected vehicle components, robots and intelligent commercial equipment, smart home appliances, lighting appliances, light industrial machinery, low-altitude aircraft, new materials, and electronic components. It will also enhance management system auditing, supply chain quality and sustainable development assessment services, and set up a professional technical talent training center to support the transformation and upgrading of low-carbon, sustainable, and intelligent manufacturing industries.

Upon completion, the center will deliver internationally recognized full-chain services—including inspection, testing, certification, assessment, consulting, and training—to strategic emerging industries in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. This will help local enterprises strengthen their international market competitiveness and advance the internationalization of industrial technical standards.

At the signing ceremony, Xian Yinsong, Huangpu District Mayor stated that TÜV Rheinland, a leading international testing, inspection, and certification organization, has been deeply established in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area for over 30 years, with profound technical expertise and global resource advantages. The investment in the TÜV Rheinland GBA (Guangdong) Operation Center is a key initiative for Huangpu District to promote deep integration between advanced manufacturing and modern services. The Huangpu District Government will provide full support for the project's construction in accordance with laws, regulations, and relevant policies, offering comprehensive assistance in policy support, resource coordination, and approvals to facilitate early completion and operation.

That afternoon, Xia Bo attended the Guangzhou High-Quality Development Conference, themed "Promoting Industry and Commerce in Tandem for Deep Integration and Synergistic Development of Manufacturing and Service Industries." As a major initiative in the opening year of Guangzhou's 15th Five-Year Plan for high-quality development, the conference outlined pathways to revitalize industry through trade and vice versa, detailed plans for integrating the two sectors, and mobilized government and enterprise efforts to explore new paths for industrial transformation, accelerate new productive forces, and strengthen the industrial foundation for Guangzhou's modernization.

In his address, Xia Bo remarked: "Guangzhou Development Zone and Huangpu District, known as the 'Pearl of the Bay' in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, serve as the main battlefield for the real economy and the core engine for technological innovation. As one of the earliest international testing and certification organizations to establish a presence in the Guangzhou Development Zone, TÜV Rheinland has greatly benefited from its superior business environment and efficient government services. The launch of the TÜV Rheinland GBA (Guangdong) Operation Center marks a significant milestone in TÜV Rheinland's development in China and reflects our firm commitment to rooting in Huangpu and serving the Greater Bay Area. Going forward, TÜV Rheinland will continue to act as an 'external brain' and 'bridge,' supporting Greater Bay Area enterprises in achieving stable and sustainable growth amid global industrial chain restructuring, and jointly driving high-quality regional economic development."

This cooperation further deepens TÜV Rheinland's strategic presence in China and exemplifies Guangzhou and Huangpu District's ongoing efforts to optimize the business environment, focus on developing new productive forces, and promote integration of industry and commerce. It will bring new professional impetus to building the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area into a world-class bay area and city cluster.

