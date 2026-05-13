SHENZHEN, China, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The official launch ceremony of TWSC Guangming Intelligent Manufacturing Base was successfully held at Guangming Science City, Shenzhen.

Strategic Positioning: A High-End Storage Manufacturing and Validation Platform for the AI Era

TWSC Officially Inaugurates Guangming Intelligent Manufacturing Base to Advance High-End Storage

Driven by surging demand from AI applications, storage solutions are evolving from general-purpose hardware toward mission-critical AI infrastructure, requiring superior throughput, ultra-low latency and continuous operational stability.

As a pivotal high-end storage manufacturing initiative for the AI era, TWSC Guangming Intelligent Manufacturing Base serves as the company's high-end manufacturing and test & validation center. Focused on enterprise-grade and embedded storage products, the base aims to build a world-class intelligent manufacturing platform for high-end storage in China. Its official launch marks a critical milestone in TWSC's strategic upgrade of high-end manufacturing capabilities.

Upon full ramp-up, the base will deliver an integrated high-end manufacturing system covering intelligent production, test & validation and large-scale delivery. It will support mass production and comprehensive testing of enterprise-grade SSDs, RDIMMs and embedded storage products, further strengthening high-reliability validation and scalable manufacturing capacity.

Core Advantages: AGV+MES-Driven Unmanned End-to-End Production Line, Upgrading TWSC's SMT Intelligent Manufacturing

End-to-End Automated Manufacturing System

To ensure high-quality introduction and scalable delivery of high-performance storage products, the Guangming Base has deployed an industry-leading intelligent SMT manufacturing system. It adopts large-scale AGV intelligent logistics to realize fully unmanned material flow across production, inspection and logistics processes.

Data-Driven Intelligent Lean Manufacturing

Powered by MES system, intelligent dispatch center and end-to-end data management platform, the base enables digital collaboration and full traceability in manufacturing, testing, quality assurance and fulfillment. This significantly improves production efficiency, product consistency and cross-functional operational synergy.

Advanced Validation: High-Reliability Testing Capabilities for Leading Mainstream Platforms

Catering to AI servers, data centers and intelligent terminals, the Guangming Intelligent Manufacturing Base has established a robust high-reliability test and validation system to meet demands for efficient, stable and secure storage performance.

On one hand, the base features a comprehensive validation cluster equipped with hundreds of high-performance servers and a one-stop enterprise-grade storage test line, delivering high-stress validation capabilities for AI servers and data centers. It also provides a dedicated embedded validation platform supporting DDR die testing and validation of eMMC, UFS, LPDDR and other embedded storage products, enhancing compatibility and stability verification across multiple protocols and platforms.

On the other hand, TWSC is actively building a comprehensive AI storage technology laboratory focused on proprietary firmware development. This ensures reliable product operation in AI large model and data center scenarios, while continuously improving validation efficiency and scenario adaptability.

Currently, TWSC has two intelligent manufacturing bases with a total area of over 40,000 square meters, further consolidating its end-to-end capabilities spanning R&D, intelligent manufacturing and large-scale delivery. The company will continue to enhance high-end storage manufacturing efficiency and global customer service, accelerating the deployment of full-stack AI storage solutions.

SOURCE TWSC