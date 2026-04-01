SHENZHEN, China, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 27, 2026, the MemoryS 2026 Summit concluded successfully in Shenzhen. Bringing together key players from the global memory storage industry chain, TWSC centered its exhibition on "Full-Stack AI+ Storage Solutions." Leveraging a foundational technology system optimized for AI workloads, the company presented comprehensive storage solutions spanning data centers and edge-side AI, highlighting its systematic capability upgrades and practical storage applications in the AI era.

TWSC Showcases at CFMS 2026, Expanding Application Boundaries with Full-Stack AI+ Storage Solutions TWSC Showcases at CFMS 2026, Expanding Application Boundaries with Full-Stack AI+ Storage Solutions

Accelerated Upgrades in Full-Stack AI+ Storage Technology, Enabling Full-Link System Synergy.

As AI workloads demand higher concurrency, lower latency, and enhanced sustained write capabilities, differentiated requirements emerge across scenarios such as edge-side and data center applications. A single storage product can no longer support complex application needs; storage is evolving from single-point performance optimization toward comprehensive, system-level synergy. TWSC, through its full-chain technology system encompassing "self-developed controller + firmware algorithm + scenario adaptation," complemented by "in-house high-end manufacturing capabilities and supply chain assurance," deeply integrates storage into the foundational design of scenario-based applications. This achieves systematic synergy of "hardware-firmware-algorithm" with host systems and AI algorithms, facilitating large-scale deployment of solutions and becoming a critical enabler of scenario value.

Comprehensive AI Application Scenarios Across the Board, Driving Storage Solutions Toward a System-Level Value Transformation.

AI Data Centers: Supporting High Concurrency and Stable Operation with Enterprise-Grade Storage Solutions.

TWSC has built a full-stack capability system for AI data centers and intelligent computing scenarios, encompassing "controller chip + firmware algorithm + system-level integration." Its product portfolio covers PCIe/SATA enterprise SSDs and DDR5 RDIMM (5600MT/s, 6400MT/s), providing high-bandwidth, low-latency, and highly reliable storage support for AI training, inference, and massive data processing. With the breakthrough of its first self-developed enterprise SSD controller, TWSC continuously advances the synergistic optimization of self-developed controllers and firmware. Combined with its testing and validation systems and mass production capabilities, the company ensures stable and efficient data support for intelligent computing centers while guaranteeing reliable operation for large-scale data.

Edge AI: Adapting to Efficiency and Low Power Consumption with Embedded Storage.

Edge AI devices require not only efficient real-time data throughput capabilities but also careful consideration of power consumption and form factor. TWSC has established an embedded product system covering eMMC, UFS, and LPDDR series, offering flexible and adaptable storage solutions for different terminal types. Leveraging innovative use of QLC NAND flash and small-form-factor packaging technologies, the company provides high-capacity, highly integrated embedded storage solutions. Meanwhile, its LPDDR5/5X low-power memory solutions support data transfer rates of up to 8533Mbps and beyond, enhancing bandwidth while optimizing power efficiency, ensuring stable operation for edge AI in multitasking and real-time inference. These products have completed deep adaptation with domestic SoC platforms such as UNISOC and Rockchip, delivering reliable and stable storage capabilities for edge AI scenarios.

Diverse Scenarios: Expanding the Boundaries of Consumer and Industrial Applications.

TWSC continues to expand its diverse application scenarios, enhancing product adaptability across different environments. For AI PCs, high-performance computing, and content creation, TWSC is deploying PCIe 5.0 SSDs and DDR5 memory products, and has introduced DDR5 memory solutions based on Client Clock Driver (CKD) technology, operating at speeds up to 7200MT/s. The dual 32-bit independent channel design achieves 64-bit parallel bandwidth, effectively optimizing high-frequency signal integrity to meet high bandwidth and stability requirements. In the industrial sector, focusing on wide temperature range, long lifespan, and high reliability, TWSC provides storage solutions suitable for industrial control, cybersecurity, and other scenarios, ensuring stable operation in complex environments.

High-End Manufacturing and Testing: Building Multi-Dimensional Validation Capabilities to Ensure Large-Scale Delivery.

TWSC is continuously enhancing its high-end manufacturing and testing capabilities, actively advancing the construction of its Guangming Intelligent Manufacturing Base. The company has established intelligent production lines featuring "automated production + digitalized control," building multi-dimensional validation capabilities covering enterprise and embedded products. Addressing critical dimensions such as performance, reliability, and compatibility, TWSC is creating a high-end storage validation and manufacturing platform tailored for AI scenarios. Coupled with robust testing capabilities and laboratory support, the company rapidly responds to the high-quality, customized, and large-scale demands of AI storage delivery.

Moving forward, TWSC will continue to delve deeply into storage technology, unlocking scenario value through systematic synergy, and pioneering new frontiers in storage for the intelligent era.

SOURCE TWSC