SHENZHEN, China, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sources Electronics Fair was successfully held in Hong Kong, spotlighting industry-wide technology trends driven by AI applications. TWSC, under the theme "Full-Stack AI + Storage Solutions," focused on enabling diverse consumer electronics scenarios. By advancing storage technologies and enhancing scenario-level synergy, the company aims to better align storage solutions with a wide range of end-device requirements.

I. Storage Solutions for Multi-Scenario Applications

TWSC Unveils Full-Stack AI Storage Solutions at Global Sources Hong Kong Electronics Fair 2026, Empowering Diverse Consumer Electronics Scenarios

As AI continues to proliferate in end-user devices, consumer electronics are shifting from generic configurations to application-specific combinations. High-performance and high-spec products are accelerating their market adoption, driving up the total value of end devices.

Storage, as a foundational component, must not only accommodate the growing bandwidth and capacity demands brought by local inference and multitasking workloads but also help optimize system configurations and balance costs amid fluctuating raw material prices. As a result, storage has become a critical factor affecting the end-user experience.

AI PCs & High-Performance End Devices

With the gradual deployment of local inference and large language models, AI model execution is increasingly constrained by terminal DRAM capacity. Dynamic scheduling between DRAM and SSD is becoming common, transforming storage from a passive data repository into an active participant in system-level data orchestration.

To address such scenarios, TWSC offers M.2 SSD products covering PCIe 5.0/4.0/3.0 interfaces, paired with DDR5 U/SO-DIMM memory modules. The PCIe 5.0 SSD delivers read speeds up to 14 GB/s, while DDR5 memory supports speeds up to 7200 MT/s, enabling balanced bandwidth and capacity to efficiently support model loading and data processing. Intelligent data management and cache optimization strategies further improve system responsiveness and operational stability.

Smart Wearables & Embedded Devices

As AI functions expand into more terminal devices and smart home ecosystems grow, there is increasing demand for local processing power and real-time responsiveness.

For emerging embedded applications such as smart wearables, action cameras, and outdoor electronic devices, TWSC provides embedded storage solutions including eMMC, UFS, and LPDDR4X/5X. Designed with low power consumption and high integration, these solutions address constraints of form factor, energy efficiency, and reliability, ensuring sustained operation even in challenging environments.

II. CUSU: A Consumer-Facing Portfolio of Multi-Form-Factor Products

CUSU, the consumer storage sub-brand under TWSC, leverages the company's full-stack capabilities spanning controller ICs, firmware algorithms, and scenario-specific tuning. Targeting e-sports gamers, content creators, and general consumers, CUSU offers a diverse product lineup including SSDs, memory modules, and portable storage. With a global sales network covering online and offline channels across multiple countries and regions, and supported by a stable supply chain and channel enablement system, CUSU addresses varying user needs for performance, capacity, and convenience, further expanding the boundaries of consumer electronics applications.

As AI continues to take root in consumer electronics, application scenarios are becoming increasingly diverse, making storage a pivotal element in the end-user experience. TWSC remains committed to leveraging its full-stack storage capabilities to flexibly address the evolving needs of multi-scenario consumer electronics, making every data read and write faster and more reliable.

SOURCE TWSC