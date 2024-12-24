TymeX and KBTG Vietnam Win 2024 ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Award, Highlighting Advancements in Scalable and Secure AI Solutions in Digital Banking

SINGAPORE, Dec. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) Enterprise Innovation Awards received 113 submissions from public and private organisations throughout Southeast Asia, out of which 56 projects were selected as finalists. Since 2017, the awards have aimed to recognise Southeast Asian-based organisations that have embarked on projects to digitally transform their businesses through the adoption of innovative technology.

Notably, more than 40% of submissions involved some aspect of artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML). Many organisations in Southeast Asia, particularly consumer-facing businesses, are exploring the use of AI/ML. The recent rise of generative AI has opened up a range of questions about the utility of this technology.

TymeX and KBTG Vietnam emerged as the winners from Vietnam for the Data and AI category and the Open category, respectively.

TymeX's award-winning project incorporates AI across Tyme's operations to enhance productivity, security, and efficiency. Recent AI initiatives include an internal AI Chatbot, designed to assist employees in content creation, troubleshooting, and information retrieval, streamlining workflows and improving collaboration. Additionally, TymeX deploys AI-driven threat detection to bolster cybersecurity, text-to-speech for training, and personalised learning tools, which collectively contribute to increased employee satisfaction and effectiveness. These advancements highlight Tyme's commitment to delivering secure and efficient digital banking solutions tailored to emerging markets, ensuring a scalable model that maintains a high standard of customer service and operational excellence. Founded in 2016, TymeX serves as the Product & Technology Development Hub for Tyme, centralising engineering and product expertise to drive digital banking innovation. TymeX focuses on developing optimised, reusable assets that can be deployed globally, enabling Tyme's digital banks to scale rapidly and efficiently.

KBTG Vietnam's award-winning project, "K+ Vietnam," exemplifies its commitment to scalable and efficient banking solutions for Vietnamese customers. Leveraging a modular architecture, K+ Vietnam reuses core infrastructure while customising features to meet local regulations, achieving a rapid deployment that reduced costs by 50%. This digital-first platform integrates advanced AI-powered eKYC technology, enabling secure, branchless onboarding, while dynamic configurations allow agile adjustments to meet evolving customer needs. Since its launch, K+ Vietnam has attracted over 1.4 million users, underscoring KBTG Vietnam's pivotal role in transforming Vietnam's banking landscape and advancing financial inclusivity. With further expansions and new AI-driven services planned, KBTG Vietnam remains central to the country's digital banking growth. Founded in 2022, KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) Vietnam operates as the digital innovation arm of KASIKORNBANK, focusing on advancing Vietnam's digital banking sector.

TymeX and KBTG Vietnam joins the list of 2024 winners across Southeast Asia, including Big C, Osotspa, Pertamina, Astra Isuzu, PETRONAS, Axiata Group, Globe and Meralco.

Discover the highlights from the 2024 ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards Winners and gain insights from over 900 ASEAN business and technology leaders in the 2024/2025 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Market Overview Report. Register now for your access: https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-reports-2024

