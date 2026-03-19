UGREEN Expands Nexode Pro Lineup with Smarter Charging Solutions

SINGAPORE, March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UGREEN today introduced its Nexode Pro charging lineup with two new devices designed to simplify power management for modern: the Nexode Pro 10000mAh 55W Power Bank and the Nexode Pro 100W 5-Port Charger. Combining intelligent digital displays, fast-charging capabilities, and user-focused design, the new products deliver reliable power whether at a desk or on the move.

Ultimate Travel Companion: Nexode Pro 10000mAh 55W Power Bank

UGREEN Nexode Pro Series with Smart Display: Take control with charging you can see

Build for frequent travelers and mobile professionals, the Nexode Pro 10000mAh Power Bank delivers strong charging performance in a compact, travel-friendly form. It supports up to 45W single-port fast charging, meeting the industry standard for high-speed portable charging, and can reach up to 55W when charging compatible Xiaomi devices.

Equipped with two USB-C ports, one USB-A port, and a built-in retractable USB-C cable, the device offers flexible charging options and can power up to three devices simultaneously without requiring extra cables. A smart numeric display shows remaining battery level, real-time output power, and charging status, users can monitor their power usage at a glance.

Built for mobility, the compact design is lightweight and easy to hold with one hand, making it convenient for commuting or travel. With a rated capacity of 36Wh, the power bank also meets airline carry-on requirements, making it suitable for flights and long-distance trips.

Workstation Power: Nexode Pro 100W 5-Port Charger

The Nexode Pro 100W 5-Port Charger, is perfect for home offices and multi-device workspaces. Featuring four USB-C ports and one USB-A port, it supports up to 100W output and can power several devices simultaneously. Each of the C1, C2, and C3 ports supports up to 100W single-port output, while the built-in smart TFT display allows users to easily monitor power distribution.

Together, the Nexode Pro charging solutions reflect UGREEN's commitment to user-centered innovation — combining intelligent power management, dependable safety protection, and thoughtful design that simplifies everyday digital life.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a global-leading consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

SOURCE UGREEN