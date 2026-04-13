UGREEN Signs Phaniphak Wongphatthanakit, Embarking on a New "Stay Unstoppable" Journey

BANGKOK, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global-leading consumer technology brand UGREEN today announced Thai Olympic taekwondo champion Phaniphak Wongphatthanakit as its new Brand Ambassador in Thailand. The collaboration reflects a shared belief in perseverance, reliability, and the importance of consistent energy to keep moving forward.

UGREEN x Phaniphak Wongphatthanakit: "Stay Unstoppable"

Phaniphak, one of Thailand's most accomplished athletes, began training in taekwondo at the age of seven and quickly rose through the ranks with her remarkable talent and dedication. Today, she is widely recognized as a national sports icon, with achievements including two Olympic gold medals.

The collaboration launches UGREEN's "Stay Unstoppable" campaign, highlighting the connection between consistent energy and sustained performance, both in sports and everyday life.

"When I was invited to collaborate with UGREEN, I immediately felt excited and honored," said Phaniphak Wongphatthanakit. "I've already been using their products daily, and I trust them for their reliability, fast charging, and safety. They make life more convenient, and now I can focus on training and competitions without worrying about my devices."

Whether she is heading to early-morning training, traveling to a competition, or moving between events, Phaniphak always has UGREEN products by her side. Her Uno Charger keeps her devices ready whenever she needs them, while the ClipBuds Magic Open-Ear Earbuds let her enjoy music that helps maintain focus. On the road, the Nexode Pro Power Bank provides reliable energy wherever she goes, letting her move seamlessly from one challenge to the next. With UGREEN accompanying her throughout the day, she can concentrate on what matters most—staying active, prepared, and unstoppable.

Life is a nonstop race, and energy is the key to moving forward. Through this collaboration with Phaniphak, UGREEN exemplifies the spirit of perseverance and determination, offering stable and reliable charging technology to every person on the move. No matter how far the goal, as long as energy is constant, anyone can stay unstoppable.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a global-leading consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

UGREEN is committed to empowering users worldwide to unlock their full potential, delivering on the brand slogan of "More For You".

SOURCE UGREEN