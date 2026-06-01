UGREEN Unveils New Charger Solutions and Trackers for Lightweight, Worry-Free Summer Travel

SINGAPORE, June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As travelers across Southeast Asia head into peak summer season, UGREEN today unveiled its "Go Light, Go Bright" campaign, offering a new collection of pocket-sized chargers and smart finders built to replace the bulky gear that usually crowds a carry-on.

Air Editions: Pocket Power for Everyday Mobility

UGREEN: Your ultra-portable charging & smart finding essentials.

The new UGREEN Air Editions directly reflect a product focus on "small size, thinness, and light weight". Leading the lineup is the Nexode Air 65W Charger, a space-saving yet powerful solution designed for frequent travelers and commuters. Engineered into an ultra-compact form, it delivers up to 65W of stable fast charging, powering an iPhone 17 Pro Max to approximately 68% in just 30 minutes, making it an ideal companion for work and travel.

Complementing the Nexode Air wall chargers, the MagFlow Air Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh 15W features an ultra-thin 13.9mm design that allows seamless use even while attached to a smartphone, delivering convenient power on the go.

FineTrack Series: Smart Tracking for Peace of Mind

Also launching is the UGREEN FineTrack 2, a lightweight tracker featuring a soccer-inspired design. For users who prefer a tag-style design, the FineTrack Mini 2 fits perfectly into wallets and passport holders. Tailored for night visibility, both trackers incorporate eye-catching glow-in-the dark accents.

Built for long-term reliability, these trackers offer up to 7 years of battery life and feature a loud alarm of up to 110dB for easy locating. With global tracking capabilities and smart left-behind alerts, they provide proactive peace of mind by alerting users before an item is forgotten.

By combining compact charging with smart tracking, UGREEN delivers a complete ecosystem for lightweight travel. As users head into their summer getaways, UGREEN enables a more convenient, worry-free journey, empowering users to go light and go bright wherever they go.

Starting today, the Air Editions and FineTrack Series are available via the official UGREEN website in Singapore and the Philippines.

About UGREEN

UGREEN is a leading global consumer technology company. Since its founding in 2012, UGREEN has upheld its core values of being user-centric, sincere, and dedicated. With a global presence under the renowned "UGREEN" brand, its business covers over 180 countries and regions, serving more than 300 million users.

SOURCE UGREEN