UNISOC and itel Partner to Create the Benchmark Reference Smartphone For Android 14 (Go edition)

SHANGHAI, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UNISOC, the world's leading platform chip design company, and itel, the Global No.1 Smartphone Brand under $100, announced that they will jointly create a benchmark reference smartphone for Android 14 (Go edition) with the goal of providing users a superior mobile experience. itel's brand-new smartphone, powered by UNISOC's T606 chip, will become one of the world's first smartphones to be launched with Android 14 (Go edition).

Android 14 offers improved privacy protection, smarter notification management, and a wider range of theme options. Android 14 (Go edition) simplifies certain features to ensure a safer, more stable and more seamless user experience.

itel's latest smartphone, powered by UNISOC's T606 chip, is set to be officially launched and sold in Southeast Asia in November this year. This masterpiece guarantees a robust experience of extended battery life and seamless performance for smartphone users in the emerging market by leveraging comprehensive improvements in technology integration.

UNISOC holds a prominent position as one of the top 3 smartphone chip providers in the global open market (according to the Counterpoint Research data covering the period from Q4 2021 to Q1 2023). With nearly two decades of substantial involvement in the Southeast Asia market.

UNISOC has established long-term and close cooperative relationships with leading network operators and "local king" brands in Southeast Asia, solidifying its position as a major chip supplier in the region. Tens of millions of users in Southeast Asia are staying connected with devices powered by UNISOC chips.

In collaboration, UNISOC has carried out technological innovation and optimization at the chip level, considering all the unique climate characteristics and mobile user preferences in Southeast Asia. UNISOC's chipset offers more precise, stable, and intelligent temperature control at higher dominant frequencies. Furthermore, the chipset has undergone a comprehensive upgrade across numerous functionalities such as capturing photos with around 100 million pixels, continuous shooting, photo watermarking, and dual-view recording, which have remarkably enhanced the user experience for Southeast Asia consumers.

