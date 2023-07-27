UNISOC partners with realme to unveil the realme C53 smartphone with 108MP camera

SHANGHAI, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The new realme C53 features a dual rear camera with 108MP main sensor has been launched in India. The smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T612 chip platform. For the first time such a high resolution camera is being offered at an affordable price. UNISOC and realme have partnered to bring the megapixel photographic performance, which is only configured on mid-range and high-end models in the market, to a broader spectrum of consumers.

Why does the realme C53 support 50 megapixels for the phone's main camera in other global markets but launch 108 megapixels in the Indian market?

India has the highest percentage of a young population and the largest youth segment in the world. Young people in India love taking pictures and sharing them on social media. They are looking for a smartphone with exceptional photo performance and a large storage memory.

In addition to the phone's performance, young consumers are also concerned about the phone's ability to provide a unique experience.

There is currently no other competitor in the Indian market in the same price range that can introduce 108 million pixel camera capabilities to a smartphone priced below Rs 10,000.

Why does the UNISOC 6-series chip platforms support 108 megapixels until now?

The UNISOC 6-series mobile platform did not support 108 megapixels when the product plan was first developed. However, every chip UNISOC operates will not stop at the product planning level. They will be continuously updated and iterated based on market changes and consumer demand.

For example, UNISOC has upgraded the multimedia imaging capability of the 6 Series mobile platform to support 108 megapixels this time. UNISOC has tapped into the potential of the chip and enhanced the 6 series mobile platform from 50 megapixels and 64 megapixels to 108 megapixels through the technological innovation in both hardware and software. This enhancement provides not only sharper photos but also an optical zoom that allows users to zoom in two or three times and still maintain image quality. This 108-megapixel lens can also be used as a telephoto lens, allowing for the creation of numerous artistic photographs.

In addition to the 108 megapixels, the enhanced image of the 6-series mobile platform also includes enhanced processing of images by the chip, enabling consumers to have a better experience in terms of imaging speed, picture clarity, and night photography.

What technologies did UNISOC use to actualize the T612 chip platform's 108 MP direct output?

I. Comprehensive release of hardware performance: In order to fully explore the potential of the T612 chip ISP, UNISOC releases all of the original reserved computational performance of the T612 chip, breaks the bondage of the original image size register, and realizes the reception of 108MP image raw data.

II. Effect optimization: Since 108MP images can display more information, UNISOC fully optimizes the image through noise reduction, scheduling optimization, parallel processing, quick display, encoding, and other technical means so that the image has an exceptional effect.

III. Experience optimization: In order to make the overall experience of taking pictures smoother and to reduce the time delay of image processing, UNISOC used innovative slicing technology to segment the images first before composting them together for processing. The chip processes the image more smoothly, so consumers get a better experience in terms of both imaging speed and picture clarity.

This upgrade not only brings 108MP HD photos but also enables the phone to support optical zoom, allowing users to experience clear photos even after zooming in two or three times. Users can also use this 108-megapixel lens as a telephoto lens, allowing them to capture a variety of artistic images.

Is UNISOC only upgrading to 108 megapixels for the 6-series platform? The Indian market is also advancing towards 5G. What kind of progress has UNISOC made with 5G in the Indian market?

UNISOC products will continue to be iteratively updated in response to market changes and consumer requirements throughout their entire lifecycle, starting with the start of mass production.

Operators in India have been actively working on 5G network coverage since the official commercialization of 5G in 2022. There are also projections that as many as 145 million new subscribers will be added to India's 5G network by the end of 2025. UNISOC is likewise prepared for the evolution of 5G in the Indian market.

Currently, UNISOC has a rich portfolio of 5G chips, which are divided into the following two categories: T820, a performance pioneer for consumer electronics with financial-grade system security and powerful multimedia advantages. T770 and T760, which have balanced performance and power consumption and offer a smooth entertainment experience. T750, which brings high-speed and stable 5G connectivity to the mass market. Lastly, the S8000, which is a dedicated platform for tablets with exceptional AI and multimedia capabilities.

5G baseband chips V516 and V510 are meant for industrial applications, as well as A7870 for smart cockpits and P7885 for industrial solutions. A number of Indian operators are shipping 5G CPE terminals equipped with the UNISOC V510. Up until now, 5G terminals based on UNISOC 5G chips have empowered more than a hundred industry applications in various global markets.

SOURCE UNISOC