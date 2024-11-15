Unleashing Innovation in Data: IOT Data Hackathon 2nd Edition Returns!

HONG KONG, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the resounding success of its inaugural event, the 2nd Edition of the IOT Data Hackathon is set to launch, inviting tertiary students and business professionals to tackle real-world challenges in the realms of Smart Business and Smart Living.

IOT Data Hackathon 2025 Details

Organised by GS1 Hong Kong in collaboration with Cyberport and HKSTP, the IOT Data Hackathon 2025 will take place on 22-23 March 2025, with a series of pre-hackathon activities to be launched from January to March 2025. With the rapid advancement of IOT technology, the command of data has become more crucial than ever. This Hackathon invites participants to harness the power of IOT data and alternative data to create transformative solutions in two key Challenge Themes:

Smart Business: Develop smart solutions that can help businesses tackle pressing issues, operate more efficiently, make informed decisions, better serve their customers, and drive growth.

Develop smart solutions that can help businesses tackle pressing issues, operate more efficiently, make informed decisions, better serve their customers, and drive growth. Smart Living: Develop innovative solutions that address the needs and desires of modern living, enhance our daily experiences, improve quality of life, and promote sustainability within our homes and communities.

The IOT Data Hackathon 2025 provides an exhilarating platform for young innovators, creative minds, problem-solvers, data enthusiasts, and strategists to collaborate, create, and showcase talents. The Hackathon is open to individuals and teams with diverse backgrounds and skill sets. Whether you are a tertiary student, a recent graduate, an entrepreneur, a business professional, or anyone with a passion for innovation, join us for this exciting event. You will have the chance to access cutting-edge technology, work with a wealth of data sets, receive mentorship from industry experts, and pitch your solutions to real world problems. It is a unique opportunity to turn ideas into actionable prototypes, make impactful connections, and compete for exciting prizes.

Why Participate?

Learn: Learn data analytics, problem-solving and pitching skills, emerging trends, and technologies through workshops and sessions led by industry experts.

Learn data analytics, problem-solving and pitching skills, emerging trends, and technologies through workshops and sessions led by industry experts. Enhance Experience: Gain practical experience by working on real-world problems, harness mentorship and valuable feedback from industry and technology experts.

Gain practical experience by working on real-world problems, harness mentorship and valuable feedback from industry and technology experts. Get Connected: Network and meet industry thought leaders & tech experts to expand network.

Network and meet industry thought leaders & tech experts to expand network. Gain Exposure & Win Recognition : Showcase expertise, build professional profile, and compete for awards in front of a panel of judges from leading companies.

Showcase expertise, build professional profile, and compete for awards in front of a panel of judges from leading companies. Foster Career Development: Get fast track to incubation/internship programs, explore opportunities for future career advancement

Key Dates:

Application Deadline: 20 December 2024

20 December 2024 Kick-off Briefing Session: 7 January 2025

7 January 2025 Hack Day: 22 March 2025

22 March 2025 Pitch Day: 23 March 2025

How to Register？

Registration for the Hackathon is now open till 20 December 2024, interested individuals can sign up at www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon.

We believe that the future of smart business and smart living lies in collaborative innovation. Join us in creating transformative solutions using IOT data that can make a lasting impact on our society.

For detailed information about the IOT Data Hackathon 2025, please visit www.gs1hk.org/iotdatahackathon. For inquiries, please contact at [email protected] / (852) 2861 2819.

PR Newswire is the Official Press Release Distribution Partner of the IOT Data Hackathon 2025.

About GS1 Hong Kong

Founded by the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce in 1989, GS1 Hong Kong (GS1 HK) is the local chapter of GS1®, a not-for-profit, global organisation that brings industry stakeholders together to develop standards-based solutions to address the challenges of data exchange. Headquartered in Brussels, Belgium, GS1® has 116 national chapters serving 150 economies globally.

GS1 HK aims to empower industry's digital transformation by enabling businesses to improve efficiency, safety, authenticity and sustainability through platforms, solutions and services based on our global standards. GS1 HK is dedicated to building a collaborative IoT ecosystem in Hong Kong to promote the development of ICT, serving as a bridge between ICT solution providers, users, government and other stakeholders, realising the community's vision to become a smart city.

GS1 HK currently supports over 8,000 corporate members from various sectors including retail & consumer packaged goods, healthcare, food & beverage and food services, apparel & footwear, transport & logistics, among others.

For more information, please visit www.gs1hk.org

For high-resolution photo, please download via this link.

SOURCE GS1 Hong Kong