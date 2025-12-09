Urban Traffic Pollution: A Hidden Risk in Malaysia's Growing Cities

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Malaysia's economy is growing, with GDP projected up 5.2% in Q3 2025, driving rapid urban development. As more people move to cities and new residential and commercial projects emerge, major urban centers like Kuala Lumpur face increasing traffic congestion.

The number of vehicles also continues to rise —registered motorcycles increased by 4.5% and cars by nearly 4% in 2022 compared to 2021—exacerbating emissions of pollutants like PM10. For residents living in high-rise condos close to busy roads, these pollutants easily infiltrate indoor spaces, heightening concerns about everyday air quality and long-term health impacts.

Shielding Homes from Urban Traffic Pollution

Levoit —the leading air purifier brand in the U.S. and other countries—encourages Malaysian families, especially those with children, elderly members, or pets, to take proactive steps to improve indoor air quality.

"Traffic pollutants can linger indoors, affecting air quality long after they leave the streets," says Oscar Mei, Regional Business Director, Asia Pacific, VeSync.

"Levoit champions health with award-winning purification technologies and innovative designs, helping families create safer, more comfortable homes."

Levoit's air purifiers feature 3-stage filtration:

Pre-filter: Captures large particles such as dust, lint, and hair

HEPA filter: Removes 99.97% of fine particles including smoke, mold, and allergens

Activated carbon filter: Reduces odors and harmful VOCs

Many models also include AirSight Infrared Particle Sensors for precise air quality monitoring and VortexAir™ Technology to distribute clean air efficiently. The ARC Formula extends filter life, while shock-absorbing pads reduce noise and enhance durability, ensuring safer, cleaner air for every household member.

Spotlight on Levoit's Best-Sellers

Core Mini: Refresh rooms up to 15 m² with whisper-quiet HEPA filtration and aromatherapy—your personal sanctuary at home.

Core 300S: Clean the air in spaces up to 54 m² with VortexAir™ Technology and smart AirSight™ Plus sensors, controllable via app or voice—perfect for modern families.

Vital 200S: Eliminate pet fur, dander, and odors in spaces up to 94 m² with a 4D U-shaped air inlet and Pet Mode—ideal for homes with pets.

12.12 Promotion: Upgrade Your Home Air

Enjoy up to 38% off Levoit's range of clean air solutions—including air purifiers, fans, humidifiers, and vacuum cleaners—on Shopee this 12.12.

For more information, visit Levoit Official Store or follow Levoit on social media .

