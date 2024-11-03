USANA Helps to Feed Australians in Need Through Donations and Service

SYDNEY, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With community as one of USANA Health Science's core values, the company knows the importance of taking care of everyone inside and outside of the USANA family. USANA's Australia market took it upon themselves to help citizens that struggle with food insecurity and being able to afford fresh fruit and vegetables.

Regional General Manager of USANA Australia and New Zealand Rochelle Potter handing a $100,000 donation check to Foodbank Australia USANA Australia volunteers sorting food to help those in need in the country.

Working with Foodbank Australia and Foodbank NSW & ACT, USANA helped support their Foodbank Key Staples Program, Banana Program, and provided disaster relief during bushfires. USANA also donated $100,000 to Foodbank to continue its mission of ending hunger in the country. This contribution will be invested in the picking, packing and transporting of fresh fruit and vegetables from farms to Foodbank warehouses across the country and helps make it possible for Foodbank to continue supporting communities in need.

"On average in one week, 1.2 million meals went out of Foodbank NSW & ACT which goes to show you the scale of how big the operation is here," said Rochelle Potter, Regional General Manager for Australia and New Zealand. "I feel really proud to be associated and partner with such an amazing organisation that's really helping those that are struggling to put food on the table for their families. As a USANA family, we have come together to support this initiative, and to further support our community who are doing it tough."

The Hunger Report 2023 found that the first two things to come off the shopping list when people are doing it tough are fresh fruit and vegetables, and protein. As more and more Australians struggle to afford these essential staples of a healthy diet, it's more important than ever to ensure Foodbank's services reach as many people as possible.

"We know that households under financial pressure have been forced to reduce – or even remove – their spend on fresh fruit and vegetables and protein, meaning demand for these products at Foodbanks across Australia has skyrocketed," said Foodbank Australia CEO, Brianna Casey AM. "This generous support from USANA will go a long way towards supporting everyday Australians that are going without nutritious fruit and vegetables."

USANA's dedicated support towards Foodbank's fruit and vegetable programs, along with helping repurpose food that would otherwise be wasted will go a long way towards getting nutritious food to people who need it.

