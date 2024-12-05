KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Malaysia was recently awarded the title Top #1 Combination Dietary and Calcium Supplements Brand in Malaysia by market research giant Euromonitor International. This marks the sixth consecutive year the market received the combination dietary supplements honor and the first year in the calcium supplements sector. These distinctions are based on Euromonitor's market research of USANA's retail value share among all supplement brands in the country.*

To learn more about USANA, please visit USANA.com.

USANA Malaysia Named the Top Combination Dietary Supplements and Calcium Supplements Brand by Euromonitor International

"Being recognized for our quality dietary supplements for six years in a row — and now our MagneCal D+ calcium supplement as well — is an incredible win for the market," said Vivienne Lee, USANA regional vice president. "Quality is what makes USANA, USANA and these awards show the quality of our products and company."

Euromonitor International is the world's leading provider of global business intelligence, market analysis, and consumer insights. They combine global expertise with local insight from analysts around the world to help clients anticipate industry, economic, and consumer trends to lead disruptive change.

"I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to our incredible customers and the entire USANA family," said Sabrina Khoo, General Manager of USANA Malaysia. "It is your trust and support that has propelled us to this extraordinary milestone. Together, let us continue helping people support their health and wellness."

About USANA

USANA (NYSE:USNA) prides itself in providing consumers nutritional products around the world. From its award-winning supplements to its innovative Celavive skincare and Active Nutrition lines, USANA has proven for over 30 years why it's a company you can trust. How about giving us a try? Shop at USANA.com or learn more at whatsupUSANA.com.

Brand Claim 1:

No.1 in Combination Dietary Supplements in Malaysia*

"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Combination Dietary Supplements; % retail value share, 2024 data. CH2025ed."



Brand Claim 2:

No.1 in Calcium Supplements in Malaysia*

"Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2025 edition; % retail value share, 2024 data"

Media Contact:

(801) 954-7645

media(at)USANAinc(dot)com

SOURCE USANA