USANA Provides Sustainable Nutrition to Malapascua Island Through Garden Tower Project

100 Garden Towers planted on the island

MANILA, Philippines, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The USANA Foundation, the philanthropic arm of USANA Health Sciences—along with 30 USANA distributors from seven countries—recently built 100 Garden Towers on the island of Malapascua, Cebu, in pursuit of providing sustainable and accessible sources of nutrition. This initiative strengthens USANA's broader mission to create the healthiest family on earth. Founded in 2012, the USANA Foundation's mission is to eliminate hunger and malnutrition globally.

USANA Foundation volunteers and associates joined forces to bring the Garden Towers to Malapascua Island USANA Foundation volunteers building Garden Towers

Located at the northern coast of Cebu, Malapascua Island is a popular tourist destination for divers due to its crystal blue waters and rich aquatic ecosystems. Beyond its beauty, there is an underlying problem of malnutrition for locals rooted in limited economic opportunities and lack of accessible nutritional sources.

"Malnutrition is prevalent in Malapascua due to the lack of access to affordable nutrition," said Brian Paul, president of the USANA Foundation. "This project helps provide sustainable, accessible nutrition on the island, which in turn will hopefully improve the quality of life and health for the locals. Malapascua Island is a unique place with unique challenges, and we are eager to see how the Garden Towers make a positive impact on the community."

The USANA Foundation Garden Tower is an innovative solution that provides sustainable, nutritious food for people all over the world. Each tower is made of durable material that lasts up to five years, can hold up to 120 plants, and uses 30% less water. Aside from being a nutritional source, the Garden Towers can also generate income for families via selling excess vegetables, promoting self-reliance, and fostering community collaboration.

Through a joint effort from the USANA Foundation, Malapascua's island leaders, local families and businesses, and USANA distributor Camille Anne Ang, the project has been a great success. Each tower is expected to yield approximately 1,300 additional servings of produce annually, benefitting the people's overall nutrition. More towers on the island are scheduled to be built in the near future.

"I am so grateful to the USANA Foundation for coming all the way to Malapascua to help the community," Camille said. "As an avid scuba diver, I have spent a lot of time on the island and have seen firsthand the need for sustainable food sources. The Garden Towers we planted can go a long way in addressing this problem. USANA and its foundation are always so willing to help others around the world, and it makes me so proud to be associated with a company like that."

