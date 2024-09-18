USANA Ranked #1 Brand of Co-enzyme Q10 Sold Directly in Australia

CoQuinone 100 awarded by global market researcher Euromonitor International

SYDNEY, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Health Sciences, Inc. is proud to announce that its Australia market was recently recognized as the number one brand of Co-enzyme Q10 by market research giant Euromonitor International. This distinction is based on market research of USANA's CoQuinone 100 supplement and its retail value sales data compared to other brands in the industry.*

"USANA is synonymous with trust and excellence, and this recognition from Euromonitor showcases the high quality of our products and people," said Jeannie Price, Executive Vice President of Sales for the Americas, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand. "I want to thank everyone from the R&D, product, and manufacturing teams that put together such an amazing product as well as our distributors who have put their trust in USANA."

USANA's CoQuinone 100 supplement supports the creation of energy in your cells with coenzyme Q10 that supports cardiovascular health along with alpha-lipoic acid to create a powerful antioxidant blend. It is clinically proven to deliver more CoQ10 to your blood stream to help you keep up with the high-energy demands of your active lifestyle.

"This is a significant achievement for our Australia market and everyone at USANA," said Rochelle Potter, Regional General Manager of USANA Australia and New Zealand. "This distinction is what makes USANA different and gives our distributors an even stronger story to tell about the company."

As a global leader in independent market research, Euromonitor's network of analysts researches key trends and drivers. Its reports provide strategic data, analysis, and consumer trends through a single, affordable resource to empower organizations and brands of all sizes.

*Claim:

"#1 Brand of Co-Enzyme Q10 in Australia, sold through direct sellers"

"#1 Brand of Co-Enzyme Q10 in Australia, sold through the direct selling channel"

"#1 Brand of Co-Enzyme Q10 sold directly in Australia"

"#1 Brand of Co-Enzyme Q10 in Australia, sold directly"

Footnote: "Source Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Health 2024 edition, direct selling channel, retail value sales (RSP), 2023 data."

