USI Collaborates with Customer to introduce Intel® Evo™ Certified Thunderbolt™ 5 Smart Dock

- Pioneering high-speed connectivity and intelligent management for next-generation workspaces -

SHANGHAI, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. (USI) today announced the successful collaboration with a world-renowned brand customer to develop and mass-produce the latest generation of Thunderbolt™ 5 Smart Dock. The solution embodies USI's commitment to innovation, sustainability, and close co-creation with global technology leaders, further solidifying its role as a trusted development and manufacturing partner in the premium PC and peripheral ecosystem.

Designed for modern hybrid work and creative environments, the Smart Dock delivers the next leap in bandwidth, power delivery, and intelligent management, empowering users to seamlessly extend their laptops into full-featured desktop workstations. The Smart Dock integrates Intel's latest Thunderbolt™ 5 technology, offering up to 120 Gbps of bandwidth—three times faster than the previous generation—supporting multiple displays, including up to three 8K 60Hz or dual 4K high-refresh-rate monitors. It features cross-OS compatibility, PD 3.1 fast charging up to 180 W, and arc-protection design, providing both performance and reliability demanded by business professionals, creators, and gamers.

According to Grand View Research, the global docking station market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1 % from 2023 to 2030. This growth reflects the acceleration of remote and hybrid work, the increasing need for multi-display productivity setups, and the rise of AI-enhanced creative workflows. With Thunderbolt™ 5 delivering triple bandwidth and broader device compatibility, demand for next-generation smart docks combining ultra-high-speed data transfer, intelligent device management, and sustainability is rapidly expanding across enterprise, creative, and gaming sectors.

As the Intel® Evo™-certified Thunderbolt™ 5 dock, this Smart Dock ensures seamless compatibility and optimized performance with Evo laptops. It also integrates a Wi-Fi IoT module supporting cloud-based device management, enabling IT administrators to remotely monitor, update, configure, and diagnose devices through a web browser—delivering exceptional efficiency and flexibility in enterprise deployment.

"This project not only reinforces USI's leadership in the premium docking station segment but also highlights our comprehensive strengths in high-speed interface design, power delivery, software development, and system integration," said Susan Shieh, Director of Port Replicator Product Center at USI. "We will continue investing in innovation and quality to deliver exceptional product value and remain a trusted partner in design and manufacturing."

About USI (SSE: 601231)

USI, Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., is a global leader in electronic design and manufacturing as well as a leader in the field of SiP (System-in-Package) technology. Our production and service locations span four continents: Asia, Europe, the Americas, and Africa, offering customer diversified electronic products with D(MS)2 services: Design, Manufacturing, Miniaturization, Industrial software, and hardware Solutions, as well as material procurement, logistics and maintenance Services. USI is a subsidiary of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (TWSE: 3711, NYSE: ASX). To learn more, please visit www.usiglobal.com and engage with us on LinkedIn and YouTube.

SOURCE USI