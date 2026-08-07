UWANT Launches V700 Pro, Its Lightest Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaner on Makuake Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- UWANT, an innovative smart cleaning appliance brand, has officially launched its latest V700 Pro Self-Emptying Vacuum Cleaner on Japan's leading crowdfunding platform Makuake. To celebrate the launch, V700 Pro will be available with a limited-time 50% OFF discount during the first 72 hours.

Following the success of UWANT V800, which achieved the highest historical GMV in Makuake's vacuum cleaner category, UWANT continues to innovate with V700 Pro — a lightweight, maintenance-free vacuum cleaner designed for modern Japanese households.

uwant v700pro

Traditional vacuum cleaners often face challenges such as hair and pet fur becoming tangled around roller brushes, heavy designs that make daily cleaning tiring, and frequent manual dust disposal that may cause secondary dust exposure.

To address these issues, UWANT V700 Pro features UWANT's proprietary Sweep Vibration Technology, delivering a new cleaning experience with enhanced hair tangle prevention and effortless maintenance.

Key Features of UWANT V700 Pro

1.Zero-Tangle Sweep Vibration Brush

V700 Pro adopts the same Zero-Tangle Sweep Vibration Brush Technology as the flagship V800. Unlike traditional rotating brushes that easily trap long hair and pet fur, UWANT's vibration cleaning system helps prevent hair wrapping and reduces the need for frequent manual cleaning.

2.Ultra-Lightweight Design — Only 1.04kg

Designed for Japanese home environments and everyday cleaning needs, V700 Pro weighs only 1.04kg, approximately equivalent to two 500ml water bottles, allowing users to clean more comfortably with less effort.

3.Maintenance-Free Cleaning System

V700 Pro is equipped with UWANT's self-developed HEPA Vibration Self-Cleaning Technology, which helps reduce dust accumulation on the filter and maintain stable suction performance. The Sweep Vibration Brush uses a specially designed scraper structure to automatically remove trapped debris and hair. Its all-in-one base station features a 1.5L antibacterial dust bag, supporting up to approximately 90 days of hands-free maintenance.

The vacuum also features a 150° Wide-Angle Green Light Dust Detection System, making invisible fine dust visible for more thorough cleaning. With its 180° flat-reach cleaning design, V700 Pro can access spaces as low as 11cm under furniture, while edge-to-edge cleaning helps reduce hard-to-reach areas.

Combining zero-tangle technology, ultra-lightweight design, intelligent dust detection, and automatic maintenance features, UWANT V700 Pro delivers a smarter and more convenient cleaning solution for Japanese households.

UWANT V700 Pro is now available exclusively on Makuake Japan with a 72-hour limited 50% OFF launch offer.

Media Contact

Cici

UWANT

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE UWANT