Vantage Foundation and Banking Academy of Vietnam Launch Nationwide AI Finance Education Programme for 1,500 Students and Educators

HANOI, Vietnam, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation formalised a strategic academic collaboration with the Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV), one of the country's leading finance universities, to advance financial education in the era of artificial intelligence.

Hosted at the BAV campus on March 12 and 14, the programme brought together leading academic institutions across Vietnam to equip both educators and students with practical knowledge in AI-driven financial analysis and decision-making.

The initiative was co-organised with more than 10 leading universities nationwide, including University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH), National Economics University (NEU), Vietnam National University – Hanoi (VNU-Hanoi), Vietnam National University – Ho Chi Minh City (VNU-HCM), and Foreign Trade University (FTU). These institutions represent some of Vietnam's most respected centres for economics and financial education and collectively formed a national academic coalition supporting the programme.

At the centre of the initiative was the jointly developed course "Financial Data Analysis and Decision-Making in the Era of Artificial Intelligence (AI)", designed to introduce practical applications of AI within modern financial systems.

A defining feature of the programme was its Training-of-Trainers (ToT) model, which equipped lecturers and professors from participating universities with contemporary AI-finance teaching frameworks. By empowering educators, the initiative allowed knowledge to cascade across institutions, enabling trained lecturers to bring advanced financial analytics and AI-driven decision-making concepts back into their own classrooms.

The faculty training session saw participation far exceed initial expectations. While the programme was originally designed for around 20 participants, more than 250 professors from over 10 leading universities across Vietnam ultimately joined the session, including over 50 attending in person and more than 200 participating online.

Among them was a delegation from Can Tho University, one of Vietnam's leading finance universities, whose dean and lecturers travelled more than 1,500 kilometres from the Mekong Delta to Hanoi to attend the training in person, despite having the option to participate remotely.

Following the faculty training session on March 12, the programme delivered in-person learning to 500 university students on March 14 at the BAV campus in Hanoi. To expand access beyond the capital, the programme was also broadcast nationwide, enabling up to 1,000 additional participants to join online.

The programme's academic sessions were delivered by lecturers at BAV, namely Dr. Vu Xuan Tung, AI Solution Architect at Goline Financial Technology JSC; and Ms. Truong Thi Minh Trang, M.Sc., Managing Director of Financial Information Services at FiinGroup, Vietnam's leading financial data and analytics provider backed by global financial information institutions including Nikkei and S&P Global. Dr. Tung led sessions covering AI applications in finance, macroeconomic models, and credit decision making, while Ms. Trang guided participants through real time financial data dashboards and practical AI adoption cases.

The programme concluded with a certificate presentation ceremony jointly conducted by Mr. Floyd Wong, Head of Vietnam representing Vantage Foundation, as well as representatives from the Banking Academy of Vietnam.

In total, the programme reached approximately 1,500 students and educators nationwide. Participation was capped due to venue capacity and technical limitations, with demand for the programme exceeding available places. The organisers viewed this initiative as the foundation for future collaborations aimed at expanding AI-driven financial education to a broader audience across Vietnam.

"At Vantage Foundation, we believe education is a catalyst for sustainable progress. Our collaboration with the Banking Academy of Vietnam on the training programme Financial Data Analysis and Decision Making in the Era of AI reflects our dedication to strengthening financial education in a rapidly evolving landscape," said Mr. Adam Siew, Vice President of Business Development representing Vantage Foundation, who delivered the opening address during the programme.

"Co-organised with more than 10 leading institutions including University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam National University, and National Economics University, the initiative equips lecturers through specialised ToT sessions while also engaging more than 1,500 students both in person and online. Through this effort, we are investing in the educators and future leaders who will shape the next era of intelligent, responsible finance."

Nguyễn Thanh Phương, Associate Professor, PhD and Vice Director of the Banking Academy of Vietnam, said the programme reflected the growing need for financial professionals to adapt to rapid technological change.

"The rapid rise of artificial intelligence (AI) is no longer a prediction; it has become a reality reshaping the structure of the global financial industry. In Vietnam, traditional financial professionals are facing critical challenges, including a shortage of specialised skills and tools for collecting, analysing, and processing data, as well as increasing pressure for high speed processing and absolute accuracy in real time transaction environments.

The modern financial and banking sector also requires rigorous risk management thinking and the capability to personalise services. Each professional is no longer simply an operational executor but must become an expert who deeply understands customers and can design tailored financial solutions while still ensuring system safety."

He added that the partnership also aligns with the Academy's broader strategy to strengthen international collaboration and innovation in financial education.

"BAV has always been a pioneer in integrating financial technology and AI trends into its curriculum. Our decision to collaborate with Vantage Foundation is part of our roadmap for internationalisation and innovation in training methods. We believe this partnership will connect academic learning with international practice and create a solid launchpad for students to confidently enter the global labour market."

Through this collaboration, Vantage Foundation continues to support youth development and financial literacy initiatives aligned with Vietnam's national focus on digital capability, fintech innovation, and workforce readiness in the financial sector.

Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

Banking Academy of Vietnam

The Banking Academy of Vietnam (BAV) is a leading public higher education institution specialising in banking, finance, economics, and business administration. Established under the State Bank of Vietnam, BAV has played a pivotal role in developing the nation's financial and banking workforce. With a strong emphasis on academic excellence, applied research, and industry relevance, the Academy serves as a key talent pipeline for Vietnam's public and private financial sectors.

For more information, please visit https://en.hvnh.edu.vn/

SOURCE Vantage