PORT VILA, Vanuatu, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As CFD platforms evolve beyond market access, account-linked services and card-based payment use cases are increasingly integrated into fintech. Vantage Markets has launched the Vantage Virtual Card, an account-linked card enabling eligible clients in selected jurisdictions to use available account balances for everyday payments at supported merchants, subject to laws, regulations, issuer approval, card network rules, and programme terms.

As CFD Brokers Expand Card-Based Payment Use Cases, Vantage Moves Early with Virtual Card Service

As a multi-asset CFD broker, Vantage focuses on technology-driven infrastructure, efficient execution, access to liquidity, and global connectivity. The Virtual Card lets eligible clients access card-based payment functionality across supported payment scenarios.

Once activated, clients may use the Virtual Card at merchants accepting the relevant card network, including online shopping, travel, entertainment, digital content, and food delivery. Where available, it can be added to Google Pay, connecting account access with daily spending.

The card is provided by third-party service providers for technology, integration, and payment infrastructure. Vantage acts in a facilitation and marketing capacity, extending account functionality into broader payment use cases, subject to applicable laws and partner approval.

The launch aligns with a fintech trend linking platform capabilities, card-based payments, and regulated third-party infrastructure. Vantage supports ongoing development of account functionality and platform features.

A limited-time promotional campaign in selected markets offers activation rewards and cashback incentives, subject to programme terms, eligibility, and regulations.

The Vantage Virtual Card connects trading-related account functionality with real-world payments. Vantage will continue enhancing platform capabilities through technology integration, third-party infrastructure, and product innovation.

About Vantage Markets

Vantage Markets is a multi-asset broker offering CFDs across forex, commodities, indices, shares, and digital assets. It delivers fast execution, liquidity access, and platform solutions for traders of all experience levels.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This content is informational and not financial advice. The Vantage Virtual Card is provided by third-party issuers and may not be available in all jurisdictions. Access is subject to laws, eligibility, and issuer approval. Vantage does not provide payment services or issue the card. This content is not for residents of jurisdictions where CFD trading or related services are restricted.

SOURCE Vantage