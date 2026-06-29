MANILA, Philippines, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Foundation has mobilised local employees to support humanitarian relief efforts following the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck offshore Sarangani in the southern Philippines on 8 June 2026.

Vantage Foundation Provides Swift Humanitarian Relief Following Mindanao Earthquake in the Philippines Vantage Foundation Provides Swift Humanitarian Relief Following Mindanao Earthquake in the Philippines

According to figures reported by the Philippine Office of Civil Defense and cited by the Associated Press on 12 June, the earthquake left 46 people dead and 38 missing, injured at least 688 people, displaced more than 45,000 residents, and damaged over 12,600 homes across affected communities. The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology confirmed that the earthquake occurred at 7:37 am at a depth of 33 kilometres.

In response to the disaster, Vantage Foundation mobilised local employees to support relief activities in General Santos City and surrounding affected communities. Working alongside local partners and community organisations, Vantage representatives helped prepare and deliver emergency supplies directly to families affected by the earthquake.

Based on publicly available information reviewed at the time of publication, Vantage Foundation's response involved direct participation by local employees, alongside financial and logistical support for affected communities. Team members travelled to General Santos City, Alabel and Malapatan to deliver essential supplies and assist relief efforts on the ground.

"Our priority is to help affected families access practical assistance during this deeply challenging period," said Alex Samson, Country Manager for The Philippines representing Vantage Foundation. "Our local colleagues are present in the affected communities, helping to deliver essential supplies and support families facing the immediate consequences of the earthquake. We believe meaningful humanitarian action requires not only resources, but also direct engagement with the communities we serve."

The Mindanao earthquake response marks the latest chapter in Vantage Foundation's continuing commitment to humanitarian assistance and community development.

Since its establishment in the United Kingdom in 2023, the Foundation has supported the Starlight Child Care Project in Sydney, Australia, community food assistance in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, the #TradeForHope women's empowerment initiative in Indonesia, and joint emergency relief following the Tai Po Level 5 fire in Hong Kong in 2025.

Across these initiatives, Vantage Foundation has sought to work closely with local communities and partner organisations to address immediate needs while contributing to longer-term social impact. The Foundation's continued involvement in humanitarian relief, community welfare, and empowerment programmes reflects a sustained approach to social responsibility, with each initiative building on its commitment to creating meaningful and lasting positive change.

As relief efforts continue in Mindanao, Vantage Foundation remains focused on supporting local recovery and helping affected communities access essential assistance. Further updates on the supplies distributed, communities reached and overall impact of the initiative will be shared as information becomes available.

For updates on the relief effort and Vantage Foundation's wider community initiatives, please visit https://www.vantage.foundation/

About Vantage Foundation

Vantage Foundation is an independent charitable organization launched at the McLaren Technology Centre in the UK in 2023. The foundation has partnered with organisations worldwide, including Grab Indonesia, the iREDE Foundation in Nigeria, Teach for Malaysia, and Instituto Claret in Brazil, to drive impactful social initiatives.

For more information, please visit www.vantage.foundation

SOURCE Vantage Foundation