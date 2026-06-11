Children's Day Outreach with Sekolah Alternatif Anak Jalanan in Jakarta

JAKARTA, Indonesia, June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In conjunction with Children's Day, Vantage Foundation visited Sekolah Alternatif Anak Jalanan in Jakarta, Indonesia, for a community outreach initiative themed "Merangkai Harapan, Mendobrak Batasan", or "Arranging Hope, Breaking Barriers."

The visit brought together volunteers, children, and the school community for a day centred on encouragement, connection, and shared hope. A total of 30 children took part in the outreach, which reflected Vantage Foundation's effort to support children from vulnerable communities and remind them that their aspirations remain valid despite the challenges they face.

Sekolah Alternatif Anak Jalanan provides educational support and a safe learning environment for children from underserved backgrounds. Through interactive activities and engagement sessions, Vantage Foundation volunteers spent time with the children and created moments of warmth beyond financial or material assistance.

For Vantage Foundation, the outreach supports its wider mission to promote hope and create meaningful community impact across the regions it serves. As the philanthropic arm of Vantage Markets, the Foundation also reflects the company's belief that business growth should be accompanied by responsible social contribution.

"Every child deserves to feel seen, supported, and encouraged," said a representative from Vantage Foundation. "Through initiatives like this, we hope to remind children that their future is still full of possibilities."

At Sekolah Alternatif Anak Jalanan, Children's Day became more than a date on the calendar. It was a reminder that hope can be built through presence, encouragement, and genuine attention to the people who need it most.

About Vantage Foundation

The Vantage Foundation is a trusted partner for change. Established with a vision to reshape communities globally, the Foundation channels its passion and expertise into fostering human potential and revitalising societies. With each project undertaken, Vantage Foundation works to create positive social impact and support a brighter, more inclusive future.

About Sekolah Alternatif Anak Jalanan

Sekolah Alternatif Anak Jalanan is an Indonesia-based community education initiative that supports children from vulnerable and underserved backgrounds. Through learning opportunities, guidance, and community-based support, the school provides a safe space for children to grow, build confidence, and pursue a better future.

SOURCE Vantage Foundation