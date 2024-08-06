Victory Extended: Lynk & Co Cyan Racing Sweeps Double Wins at Uruguay

CANELONES, Uruguay, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4, 2024, Lynk & Co Cyan Racing achieved remarkable success at the 2024 TCR World Tour in Uruguay, securing two winners' awards and leading the overall standings. This success highlights the brand's expertise and relentless pursuit of excellence in motorsport.

Uruguay is renowned for its unique motorsport culture and rich racing history. The El Pinar Circuit, known for its complex track design and undulating landscape, is a typical mid-to-low speed track with a total length of 3.4 km and 14 challenging corners. Its narrow and uneven road surface, combined with the low track temperatures during Uruguay's winter, presents significant challenges to both cars and drivers. In these demanding conditions, the Lynk & Co 03 TCR impressively showcased its performance and handling advantages.

Despite unknown challenges and undulating terrain, the drivers delivered exceptional performances. Yann Ehrlacher bounced back after early difficulties to set the fastest time in the final Q2 session, taking pole position by nearly four-tenths of a second. In the post-race interview, he thanked the reliable car for providing crucial support during his challenging race conditions. Meanwhile, Thed Björk continued his remarkable momentum this season, securing a P3 podium finish in the first race and claiming victory in the second race from sixth on the grid. Uruguayan driver Santiago Urrutia made significant contributions through his teamwork, marking a proud return to his home track. These successes were attributed to the Lynk & Co Cyan Racing team's superior collaboration, tactical execution, and professional racing setup of the car.

Motorsport, the ultimate proving ground for vehicle tuning, is where Lynk & Co refines its technological advancements. These innovations seamlessly integrate into production cars, leading to enhanced performance, superior handling, and elevated safety. Through years of accumulated racing experience and technical expertise, the Lynk & Co 03 series has continuously pushed the limits of power, applying precise tuning techniques to each model. Lynk & Co 03+, a standout in production car performance, is set to launch in Latin America. This allows customers to experience agile handling in their daily drives, inspired by the thrill of the racetrack.

As the racing season unfolds, the team looks forward to continuing their winning streak and showcasing Lynk & Co's racing prowess to the world. With its entry into the Latin American market, Lynk & Co is set for significant growth. Leveraging exceptional products and innovative ideas supported by its racing heritage, Lynk & Co aims to bring a new mobility experience to open urbanites across the world.

