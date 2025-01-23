ViewSonic Unveils Future-Focused Visual Solutions for Public, Corporate, and Educational Spaces at ISE 2025

User-Centric, Flexible, and Sustainable Designs Simplifying AV Technology Adoption

BREA, Calif., Jan. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ViewSonic Corp., a leading global provider of visual solutions, will showcase its latest innovations under the theme "Solutions That Shape the Future" at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2025, taking place from February 4th to 7th in Spain. The company will introduce a diverse range of advanced display solutions, ranging from 75-inch to 263-inch displays, along with integrated software designed to enhance efficiency and productivity in public spaces, corporate workspaces, and collaborative learning spaces.

ViewSonic demonstrate comprehensive, adaptable solutions in public spaces, meeting rooms, and learning environments

"In an era of rapidly evolving technology, users across different scenarios prioritize quick and easy adoption of solutions," said Bonny Cheng, COO of ViewSonic. "At ViewSonic, we envision a future where seamless communication and collaboration break down barriers. By offering integrated, one-stop solutions, we minimize the learning curve and bridge the gaps between tools, optimizing users' performance and experience in work, learning, and life—all while ensuring sustainability."

Simplifying Large-Scale Visual Deployments in Public Spaces

ViewSonic's solutions for large venues focus on delivering high-quality presentation, effortless installation, and seamless operation. Among the ISE highlights is the world's first rack-mount All-in-One control box, which integrates power and control modules into a compact 4U design. This innovation complements the Customizable All-in-One LED Series, which supports irregular shapes and custom sizes, breaking configuration limits while seamlessly integrating into existing ProAV structures for impactful branding presentation.

Upgrading its versatile lineup, ViewSonic will unveil its latest third-generation foldable All-in-One LED display. This 138-inch display features a sleek, frameless design and a built-in wheeled stand, enabling effortless relocation and installation-free setup—making it ideal for multi-purpose applications. Complementing this innovation, ViewSonic will also exhibit other large-format displays, including an ultra-wide 105-inch display, showcased in portrait orientation with side-by-side visuals. Designed for 24/7 operation, it is suitable for advertising and other high-demand environments. For creative installations in spaces such as lobbies, museums, or auditoriums, high-brightness lamp-free projectors offer reliable and adaptable performance.

Optimizing Collaboration in Corporate and Education Settings

Effective communication, collaboration, and management are essential for organizational success. To meet the needs of corporate workplaces and educational institutions, ViewSonic will demo advanced meeting room solutions. featuring dual interactive display setups. These include a video conferencing solution that pairs a 75-inch ViewBoard interactive display with TeamJoin, a Microsoft Teams Rooms certified meeting system, enabling seamless videoconferencing with one-tap sign-in and one-click meeting access. Additionally, the collaboration solution combines TeamOne, an AI-powered software, with an ultra-wide 92-inch interactive display to enable intuitive teamwork and streamline meeting notes with AI-driven summarization.

Enhancing these offerings, ViewSonic's Manager is a centralized management software designed to simplify multi-device administration. With features such as efficient on/off scheduling and broadcast control, it helps IT administrators reduce repetitive tasks and streamline operations.

Leading in Sustainability with ESG Initiatives

Aligned with its 2050 net-zero commitment, ViewSonic incorporates eco-friendly designs and robust carbon management practices across every stage of the product lifecycle. Setting a new industry benchmark, ViewSonic achieved the world's first EPEAT Gold certification in the signage display category and holds the highest number of EPEAT Silver certifications for interactive and commercial displays, reflecting its dedication to sustainable design, production, and energy efficiency.

At ISE, ViewSonic will showcase its sustainable solutions. An 86-inch ViewBoard interactive display from an upcoming series will take center stage, featuring advanced performance and energy-efficient design that has earned it EPEAT Silver certification, reducing power consumption by 20% compared to the previous generation. Beyond interactive displays, the Luminous Superior projector series utilizes laser and LED light sources, eliminating toxic mercury and delivering high brightness, energy efficiency, and a longer lifespan of up to 60,000 hours. These advancements reinforce the company's commitment to sustainable innovation and environmentally responsible practices.

ViewSonic at ISE 2025

Location: Booth #2Q200, Hall 2, Fira Barcelona Gran Via, Barcelona, Spain

Dates and Times:

February 4 th – February 6 th , 2025: 10:00 am – 6:00 pm

– , 2025: – February 7 th, 2025: 10:00 am – 4:00 pm

To experience ViewSonic's innovative visual solutions, click here to reserve a booth tour.

About ViewSonic

Founded in 1987 in California, ViewSonic is a leading global visual solutions provider with a presence in over 100 countries. The company leverages over 35 years of expertise in visual technology to deliver a comprehensive portfolio of hardware, software, content, and services. ViewSonic offers a wide range of products, with screen sizes spanning from 5 inches to a massive 760 inches. This includes interactive displays, large format displays, LED displays, pen displays, monitors, projectors, SaaS, AI services, interactive content, and more. This innovative ecosystem empowers education, workplaces, and individuals to foster creativity, collaboration, and seamless learning. ViewSonic focuses on designing products that deliver optimal performance and customer satisfaction while integrating sustainable production practices and upholding comprehensive environmental, social, and governance standards. The company's goal is to enable customers to "See the Difference". Learn more at www.viewsonic.com.

