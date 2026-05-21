JOHOR BAHRU, Malaysia, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Grocer, Malaysia's leading premium supermarket chain, officially opens its doors today at the highly anticipated SKS City Mall JBCC. This new outlet marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion, bringing its signature "Passion to Delight" shopping experience to the heart of Johor Bahru.

Village Grocer Expands its Footprint to Johor Bahru City Centre with New Store Opening at SKS City Mall JBCC

The new store serves as a cornerstone of SKS City Mall's lifestyle-centric concept, offering a curated selection of the freshest local produce and premium international imports. Strategically located beneath the 5-star Sheraton Johor Bahru and just minutes away from the CIQ, residents, daily commuters, and visitors can now enjoy convenient access to:

Freshness Guaranteed: A wide array of premium fruits and vegetables flown in daily from Australia, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, alongside locally sourced produce from Cameron Highlands.

A wide array of premium fruits and vegetables flown in daily from Australia, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, alongside locally sourced produce from Cameron Highlands. Premium Meats & Seafood: High-quality cuts of meat and the "catch of the day" seafood section.

High-quality cuts of meat and the "catch of the day" seafood section. International & Artisanal: Exclusive house-brand products from Australia (Woolworths), premium European range, plus an extensive organic and health-food section catering to vegan, keto, and gluten-free lifestyles.

Exclusive house-brand products from Australia (Woolworths), premium European range, plus an extensive organic and health-food section catering to vegan, keto, and gluten-free lifestyles. Ready-to-Eat Delights: A dedicated deli section featuring artisanal baked goods and convenient meal solutions for the urban professional.

SKS City Mall JBCC is curated as a modern lifestyle and community destination, offering a balanced mix of dining, retail, wellness, entertainment, and family-oriented experiences. The mall also features selected Singapore brands to cater to cross-border visitors and create a convenient and engaging environment for both leisure and social activities. Strategically located near the Singapore CIQ checkpoint, SKS City Mall JBCC is designed to serve both local communities and Singaporean visitors, supported by its integrated retail, dining, entertainment, and hospitality components. Beyond retail offering, the mall focuses on creating meaningful experiences through festive celebrations, family-friendly activities, live performances, exhibitions, and community-driven events to encourage repeat visits and enhance overall visitor engagement throughout the year.

"Our arrival at SKS City Mall is a strategic move to bring our premium grocery offers closer to the vibrant heart of Johor Bahru," said Mr. Kok Kian Kee, Chief Executive Officer of The Food Purveyor. "By integrating Village Grocer into this innovative hub, the goal is to ensure the brand remains a convenient and accessible resource for the multi-generational community here."

Grand Opening Celebrations & Promotions

To celebrate the launch, Village Grocer SKS City Mall is offering exclusive rewards for opening specials and BITES loyalty members from 21 May to 21 June 2026:

Bumper Bonanza: A one (1)-day-only (21 st May 2026) deal offering the best value in town!

A one (1)-day-only (21 May 2026) deal offering the best value in town! Opening Giveaways will run on May 21 st , 23 rd and 29 th , also throughout June, rewarding customers with attractive complimentary gifts with purchase when they spend at Village Grocer, SKS City Mall JBCC during this opening campaign. Gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

, 23 and 29 , also throughout June, rewarding customers with attractive complimentary gifts with purchase when they spend at Village Grocer, SKS City Mall JBCC during this opening campaign. Gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply. Opening Day Specials on 21 st May 2026 only: The first 200 customers who spend a minimum of RM150 can redeem one (1) exclusive goodie bag. The first 50 customers who spend RM300 & above will receive the exclusive goodie bag PLUS a free Fruit & Vegetables giftbag.

Join BITES (FREE membership) on 21 st May 2026 only: Spend RM30 & above to get a FREE non-woven shopping bag for new Bites member only. Spend RM180 & above and get one(1) free attempt at our CLAW machine to win Plush Toys. If you missed, worry not as you can still walk away with one(1) pack SAVOIR Facial Tissue 4ply 4 x 110s.



As part of Village Grocer's commitment to sustainability, the SKS City Mall outlet will operate as a plastic-free-at-checkout store, encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags.

Village Grocer at SKS City Mall JBCC is located on the Lower Ground Floor and is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

For more information, visit Village Grocer Official Website or follow Village Grocer on Facebook and Instagram.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is one of the leading premium supermarket chains, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability.

SOURCE Village Grocer