BUKIT MERTAJAM, Malaysia, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Grocer, Malaysia's leading premium supermarket chain, adding on to its expansion into the Northern region recently with the grand opening of its newest outlet at the prestigious Vangohh Eminent. This opening signifies a major milestone for the brand as it brings its signature "Passion to Delight" shopping experience to the growing community of Bukit Mertajam.

Village Grocer Heads North: New Store Opening at Vangohh Eminent, Bukit Mertajam on 16 April 2026

The new store is designed to be the heartbeat of Vangohh Eminent, offering a curated selection of the freshest local produce and high-quality international imports. Residents and visitors in the Seberang Perai area can now enjoy convenient access to:

Freshness Guaranteed: A wide array of premium fruits and vegetables flown in from Australia, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, alongside daily fresh local produce from Cameron Highlands.

Premium Meats & Seafood: High-quality, traceable cuts of meat and a "catch of the day" seafood section.

International & Artisanal: Exclusive house-brand products from Australia (Woolworths), plus an extensive organic and health-food section catering to vegan, keto, and gluten-free lifestyles.

Ready-to-Eat Delights: A dedicated deli section featuring artisanal baked goods and convenient gourmet meal solutions.

"We are pleased to welcome Village Grocer to Vangohh Eminent. Known for its premium selection of quality products, freshness, and curated grocery offerings, Village Grocer brings a unique and elevated grocery shopping experience to the community while enhancing the lifestyle standards of the surrounding neighborhood. This opening represents an exciting milestone for our development as we continue to strengthen our retail offerings and create a vibrant lifestyle destination for visitors and residents alike," said Ms. Ice Goh, Group Chief Executive Officer of Vangohh Eminent.

"Our arrival at Vangohh Eminent is a strategic step in bringing our premium grocery offers to the Northern market," said Mr. Ivan Tan, Group Executive Director of The Food Purveyor. "We have designed this outlet to reflect a modern, welcoming aesthetic that complements the iconic architecture of this development. Our goal is to make every grocery run an effortless and exciting journey of discovery for our customers here."

Grand Opening Celebrations & Promotions

To celebrate the launch, Village Grocer Vangohh Eminent is offering a series of exclusive rewards for shoppers and BITES loyalty members from 16 April to 17 May 2026:

Bumper Bonanza: A four (4)-days-only special offering the best deals in town on opening day!

Weekly Rewards: Happening on 16 th , 23 rd April, and 30 th April. Attractive free gifts are up for grabs for our customers on a first-come, first-served basis.

, 23 April, and 30 April. Attractive free gifts are up for grabs for our customers on a first-come, first-served basis. Opening Day Specials (16 April): The first 200 customers who spend a minimum of RM150 will redeem one (1) exclusive goodie bag. The first 50 customers who spend RM300 & above will receive the exclusive goodie bag PLUS a free Fruit & Vegetable gift bag.

Join BITES (FREE membership): Spend RM30 & above to get a FREE non-woven shopping bag (For new sign up only). Spend RM100 & above to get a tray of Savoir Kampung Eggs 15s (Limited to first 350 redemptions).

Collect & Earn: Sign up for Bites membership to collect points (RM2 = 1 point), earn rewards, and enjoy member-only prices.

In line with Village Grocer's commitment to sustainability, the Vangohh Eminent outlet will operate as a plastic-free-at-checkout store, encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags to help reduce environmental impact.

Village Grocer at Vangohh Eminent is located at the Ground Floor and is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.villagegrocer.com.my or follow Village Grocer on Facebook and Instagram.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is one of the leading premium supermarket chains, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

For more information, visit villagegrocer.com.my.

SOURCE Village Grocer