KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Village Grocer, Malaysia's leading premium supermarket chain, officially opens its doors today at KL Met Galleria. This new outlet marks a significant milestone in the brand's expansion, bringing its signature "Passion to Delight" shopping experience to the vibrant community of Kuala Lumpur.

The new store serves as a cornerstone of KL Met Galleria's retail concept, offering a curated selection of the freshest local produce and premium international imports. Residents and office workers in the vicinity can now enjoy convenient access to:

Village Grocer Rapidly Expands its Footprint to Kuala Lumpur with New Store Opening at KL Met Galleria

A wide array of fruits and vegetables flown in daily from Australia, the US, Japan, Korea, and New Zealand, alongside locally sourced produce from Cameron Highlands.

High-quality cuts of meat and the "catch of the day" seafood section.

Exclusive house-brand products from Australia (Woolworths) and Italy, plus an extensive organic and health-food section catering to vegan, keto, and gluten-free lifestyles.

A dedicated deli section featuring artisanal baked goods and convenient meal solutions.

"Met Galleria continues to advance its vision of establishing a vibrant, community-centric retail and lifestyle destination within KL Metropolis with the presence of Village Grocer as its anchor tenant. This key milestone marks the development's strategic positioning and commitment to a quality-led tenant mix. As a premium grocer, Village Grocer is set to play a significant role in enhancing the overall retail experience and driving sustained footfall. Met Galleria remains focused on delivering a well-curated, integrated lifestyle of live, work and play ecosystem that serves the surrounding community. Our appreciation goes out to our partners and stakeholders for their continued support", said Mr Haji Azman bin Haji Ibrahim, Chief Operating Officer of Naza TTDI Sdn Bhd.

"Our arrival at KL Met Galleria is a strategic step in bringing our premium grocery offers closer to the urban heart of Kuala Lumpur," said Mr. Ivan Tan, Group Executive Director of The Food Purveyor. "We have designed this outlet to reflect a refreshed, modern aesthetic that complements the progressive architecture of KL Met Galleria. Our goal is to make every grocery run an effortless and exciting journey of discovery."

"The Food Purveyor CEO, Mr. Kok, is pleased to integrate Village Grocer into this innovative retail hub. He emphasized that by aligning with the mall's focus on experiential living, the goal is to ensure Village Grocer remains a convenient and accessible resource for all communities."

To celebrate the launch, Village Grocer KL Met Galleria is offering a series of exclusive rewards for opening special and BITES loyalty members from 30th April to 31st May 2026:

Bumper Bonanza – happening from 30 April – 3 May, a four (4)-days-deal offering the best deal in town!

Opening Giveaways will run on 30 April and throughout May, rewarding customers on the 7th, 8th, 14th, and 21st with attractive complimentary gifts. Gifts are available on a first-come, first-served basis, while stocks last. Terms and conditions apply.

Join BITES (FREE membership) and enjoy these offer as Bites member:

Get a FREE non-woven shopping bag when you spend RM30 & above in a single receipt. (Offer valid for 30th April only)

Spend minimum RM100 with Bites to redeem a mini-Succulent (limited to 150 units, first come first serve, while stocks last.)

Spend minimum RM180 with Bites to redeem a Kitchen Plant (limited to 150 units, first come first serve, while stocks last.)

Sign up Bites membership to collect points, earn rewards and enjoy members only price offer. Spend RM2 to earn 1 Bites point.

As part of Village Grocer's commitment to sustainability, the KL Met Galleria outlet will operate as a plastic-free-at-checkout store, encouraging shoppers to bring their own reusable bags to reduce environmental impact.

Village Grocer at KL Met Galleria is located at Lower Ground 1 (The Marketplace) and is open daily from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM.

For more information, visit www.villagegrocer.com.my or follow Village Grocer on Facebook and Instagram.

About Village Grocer:

Village Grocer is one of the leading premium supermarket chains, known for its commitment to offering the finest quality products, exceptional customer service, and a unique shopping experience. Village Grocer is dedicated to bringing the best of local and international gourmet items to discerning shoppers, while maintaining the highest standards of sustainability and environmental responsibility.

For more information, visit villagegrocer.com.my.

SOURCE Village Grocer