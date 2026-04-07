BANGKOK, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, hosted its premier regional flagship event of the year, the "2026 APAC Gala: Future in Motion." Held in the heart of Bangkok, the evening served as a prestigious celebration of the strategic partnerships and momentum driving the company's success and continued expansion across Asia-Pacific.

VT Markets Unites Prominent Regional Financial Leaders at its 2026 APAC Gala

VT Markets started 2026 with a record $1.5 trillion in January trading volume, and a 246% increase in active users compared to the same quarter last year. Driven by strategic regional support, Thailand's trading volume tripled, Vietnam's gross revenue surged 397%, and first-time trades in the Philippines skyrocketed 450% - signalling a decisive shift in regional market share. This follows its 10th anniversary year in 2025 where the firm secured over 30 industry awards, including 'Best Global Multi-Asset Broker' and 'Most Reliable Trading Platform''.

The event also provided a moment of reflection following a meaningful community visit earlier to the Baan Nokkamin Foundation, where VT Markets and its partners delivered essential supplies to support local underprivileged youth and individuals to leave a lasting local impact that extended well beyond the financial markets.

"We titled this gala 'Future in Motion' because that is exactly where VT Markets is right now," said Dandelyn Koh, Head of Global Marketing at VT Markets. "Our growth across APAC is explosive, but we never want to lose sight of our partners who fuel that engine. Whether we are donating essentials to the community or unveiling next-gen infrastructure, we are moving forward together, and this is just the beginning for us".

The evening's highlights included:

The Awards Excellence Ceremony: Dedicated to recognizing the partnerships and and performance that have made VT Markets a leader in APAC.

Dedicated to recognizing the partnerships and and performance that have made VT Markets a leader in APAC. The Signature Lucky Draw: The night's most anticipated segment featured a curated selection of luxury rewards. From flagship tech gadgets to bespoke travel experiences to Newcastle, United Kingdom, the prizes reflect the high-value partnerships VT Markets shares with its top-tier affiliates.

The night's most anticipated segment featured a curated selection of luxury rewards. From flagship tech gadgets to bespoke travel experiences to Newcastle, United Kingdom, the prizes reflect the high-value partnerships VT Markets shares with its top-tier affiliates. The 2026 Roadmap Reveal: An exclusive first look at the next generation of trading infrastructure where guests were given an exclusive preview of the products and features set to be rolled out progressively.

As VT Markets continues to scale its presence regionally, the 2026 APAC Gala reinforces its position as a forward-thinking broker that prioritises both technological advancement and the long-term success of its global partner community.

SOURCE VT Markets