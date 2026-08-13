JAKARTA, Indonesia, Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global online trading platform VT Markets hosted two financial literacy workshops at SMK Tri Arga 2 high school in Jakarta, making it its first activation under its Finance Forward CSR program. Organised in direct partnership with YCAB Foundation, the hands-on sessions reached over 120 students with essential real-world money skills.

VT Markets Kickstarts Finance Forward CSR Initiative with Youth Workshops in Indonesia Alongside YCAB Foundation

Launched in July 2026, Finance Forward is VT Markets' multi-market Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program designed to equip young people across emerging markets with practical financial skills that help them transition from economic uncertainty toward long-term independence.

By targeting youth financial literacy, the initiative directly supports Indonesia's Golden Indonesia 2045 (Indonesia Emas 2045) vision to transform the country into a high-income, fully developed economy by its centennial. Bridging the financial literacy gap among the younger generation plays a vital role in capitalizing on Indonesia's demographic, empowering future workers and entrepreneurs to make informed economic decisions.

Kickstarting the broader Finance Forward campaign, the Jakarta sessions delivered immediate, practical financial training tailored to local high schoolers. A local financial trainer partner from VT Markets taught core financial management concepts, including:

Budgeting & Essential Savings: Establishing core habits for effective personal cash flow management.

Establishing core habits for effective personal cash flow management. Strategic Financial Decision-Making: Evaluating everyday financial choices and managing risk.

Evaluating everyday financial choices and managing risk. Practical Life Application: Translating classroom learning into real-world financial independence.

To keep energy high and learning engaging, the sessions featured collaborative group activities, gamified quizzes, and exciting prizes and goodie bags awarded to participants throughout the day.

This pilot activation highlights VT Markets' localized approach to CSR by collaborating directly with local partners and trusted community organizations like YCAB Foundation to ensure educational content is tailored, accessible, and impactful. Following this initial kickoff in Indonesia, VT Markets plans to expand the Finance Forward workshop series across Southeast Asia before rolling it out globally.

SOURCE VT Markets