The new CSR initiative focuses on improving financial literacy with practical education for youths

SYDNEY, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VT Markets, a leading global online trading platform, today announced the launch of a new corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative — 'Finance Forward'. The initiative aims to equip young adults with the financial knowledge needed to move from economic uncertainty toward long-term independence.

VT Markets Launches "Finance Forward", a Multi-Market CSR Series to Empower Youths with Real World Financial Skills

Driven by the mission of empowering communities with real-world financial skills, the programme is built on a foundational belief that financial independence begins with literacy at a young age. In collaboration with local schools and community organisations, VT Markets will deliver targeted educational sessions covering essential concepts, including budgeting, strategic saving, and sound financial decision-making. The first phase rolls out across Southeast Asia with plans to progressively expand into global markets in subsequent phases.

"We work in financial markets every day, so we see how wide the gap is between what young people are taught and what they actually need to know: how to budget, how to save, how to make sound financial decisions," Dandelyn Koh, Global Head of Marketing at VT Markets shares. "This programme is built to help close that gap. We believe the earlier young people build these skills, the more it compounds. Better decisions now lead to greater financial independence later," she added.

'Finance Forward' reflects VT Markets' aim to deliver the knowledge that will help bridge the opportunity gap and build a generation better equipped to succeed financially over the long term. This launch marks the first phase of a broader, global commitment. VT Markets plans to progressively extend the programme to more markets around the world, with the goal of making a meaningful, lasting impact on financial literacy on a global scale.

About VT Markets

VT Markets is a regulated multi-asset broker with a presence in over 160 countries as of today. It has earned numerous international accolades including Best Online Trading and Fastest Growing Broker. In line with its mission to make trading accessible to all, VT Markets offers comprehensive access to over 1,000 financial instruments and clients benefit from a seamless trading experience via its award-winning mobile application.

SOURCE VT Markets