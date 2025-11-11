Wei Zheng Construction Co., Ltd. Wins Dual Honors at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2025 Taiwan Chapter Under the Fast Enterprise and Corporate Excellence Categories

TAIPEI, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wei Zheng Construction Co., Ltd., a rapidly rising force in Taiwan's construction industry, has been recognized with two prestigious awards: the Fast Enterprise award and Corporate Excellence award, at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2025 Taiwan Chapter organized by Enterprise Asia. These accolades underscore the company's remarkable growth, forward-thinking strategies, and commitment to sustainable and digital transformation within the construction sector.

Founded in December 2021, Wei Zheng specializes in construction engineering and project management, with expertise spanning private residential complexes and commercial office buildings. Within just a few years, the company has built a strong foundation in Central Taiwan and expanded into northern markets, earning a reputation for high-quality, safe, and timely project delivery.

Wei Zheng's success stems from its innovative approach and resilience in navigating challenges such as economic fluctuations, raw material price instability, and labor shortages. By establishing long-term supplier relationships, implementing sustainable procurement policies, and adopting advanced digital management systems, the company has mitigated risks and strengthened operational efficiency. Its flagship initiative, the Wei Zheng 2.0 Smart Management Platform, along with BIM and cloud-based tools, has revolutionized project transparency and real-time site monitoring, driving higher performance and client trust.

In line with its ESG commitments, Wei Zheng actively engages in social responsibility initiatives, including supporting rural education, donating to local charities, and leading ecological projects like green island construction. By integrating professional knowledge with community service, the company transforms its expertise into tangible social value.

With a forward-looking strategy and an unwavering focus on innovation, Wei Zheng is set to continue its expansion into smart building and green construction projects, laying the groundwork for sustainable growth. Its dual recognition at APEA 2025 Taiwan Chapter reflects not only the company's rapid rise but also its holistic approach to business excellence, blending profitability with environmental stewardship and societal contribution.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs, and other organizations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation, and courage for future generations. Please visit https://www.enterpriseasia.org/ for more information.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious award for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation, and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognize entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices, and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation-only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 16 countries/ regions and markets all over Asia. For further information, please visit www.apea.asia .

