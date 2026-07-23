Weichai Group: 40 years in Vietnam, working together to create a new green and intelligent future

HANOI, Vietnam, July 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 22, the Weichai Group 2026 Global Partners Conference was held in Hanoi, Vietnam. Nearly 400 global partners, CEOs of overseas enterprises, and media representatives gathered to focus on the new frontiers of green and intelligent technology, and to foster a new ecosystem for cross-border industrial cooperation.

The conference noted that this year marks the 80th anniversary of Weichai and the 40th anniversary of its presence in the Vietnam market. Over the past 40 years, Weichai has deeply integrated into local industrial development and accompanied Vietnamese customers through their entrepreneurial growth. Its sales of power products in Vietnam have exceeded 160,000 units, consistently ranking first in segments such as bus power solutions and marine power.

Standing at a new starting point of 40 years, Weichai held this global partners conference with Vietnam as a strategic anchor, demonstrating its determination to deepen its presence in Southeast Asia and advance its global footprint. The company introduced globally leading green and intelligent transformation solutions and initiated three proposals for deepening cooperation with partners: pursuing collaborative innovation to explore new frontiers in green technology, creating new value in local markets with green products through win-win cooperation, and building a stronger foundation for mutually beneficial cooperation through excellent service. Weichai will work side-by-side with global partners to explore markets and share development achievements, empowering and fueling high-quality cooperation for both sides.

At the conference, Weichai presented a comprehensive showcase of its global development layout and the core strengths of its whole industrial chain. The company highlighted its technological advantages and core products in areas such as new energy, power and energy, and marine power, while simultaneously showcasing low-carbon intelligent complete vehicle products, including new energy commercial vehicles and AsiaStar Bus models. These products, which precisely meet the development needs for green transformation and intelligent upgrading in Vietnam and the broader Southeast Asian market, received high recognition and widespread attention from the partners in attendance.

SOURCE Weichai Group