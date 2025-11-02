Weihai Develops Innovative Vocational Education Model Aligned with Industrial Trends

Weihai is deepening the integration between specialized vocational education and regional industrial development, actively exploring new approaches to talent cultivation. By establishing a sustainable ecosystem for industry-education collaboration, the city is fueling growth in the regional economy.

At the Metaverse Research Institute of Shandong Vocational University of Foreign Affairs in Rushan City, staff members operate a digital smart factory system. With just a few commands, they can take on the role of "production manager" and gain a clear, real-time overview of the entire factory's operations. The system, developed independently by the institute, achieves a high degree of automation, intelligence, and visualization in production processes. It is currently being applied across various sectors including automotive, power, and smart urban complexes.

