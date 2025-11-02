Weihai Launches New Industrial Community as Model for Industry-City Integration

WEIHAI, China, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from CRI Online:

Industrial communities represent an innovative urban form that deeply integrates industrial functions with city life. By utilizing land intensively, adopting flexible layouts, and incorporating community planning principles, these zones create spaces where innovative industries and high-quality living develop in synergy.

In the Economic and Technological Development Zone of Weihai, one such industrial community—combining production, living, leisure, and entertainment functions—is quietly emerging as a model for the city's economic transformation and industry-city integration.

The Weihai Smart Valley Service Trade Industrial Park features more than 50 individual buildings. Unlike traditional industrial parks, it is completely open, accessible directly from multiple surrounding intersections. Whether people work in the park or live nearby, all are welcome to enjoy its leisure and entertainment amenities.

